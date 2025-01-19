An Underrated Artsy Baltimore Neighborhood Has Quirky Charm, Trendy Food And Unique Businesses
Home to over 200 neighborhoods, each with their own distinctive flavor and atmosphere, Baltimore, Maryland, is absolutely brimming with destinations to explore. The Inner Harbor is full of waterfront views and museums; Fell's Point boasts historic buildings and Belgian block streets; and the underrated Remington neighborhood houses a creative community full of unique spots and quirky charm.
Located just south of the neighborhood of Hampden — where you can browse Baltimore's eclectic marketplace, Bazaar, which is full of unique finds and vintage treasures — Remington has something to offer everyone. Radiating friendly, laidback vibes, its walkable streets are lined with a mix of modern and historic homes, peaceful parks, vibrant art, and a robust restaurant scene. From trendy food halls like R. House to colorful retro wonderlands like Papermoon Diner, you'll have plenty of eateries to sink your teeth into. You'll also have nearby attractions to visit, like the Baltimore Museum of Art, and a treasure trove of local shops to discover. For the artsy, the hungry, and the quirky, Remington is the perfect Baltimore neighborhood to explore.
Eat at trendy hot spots, and whimsical diners
One of Remington's main charms is its eclectic dining scene. Converted from a auto body shop, R. House is a hip food hall packed with an array of local vendors. Bite into a crispy fried chicken sandwich from BRD, or take your taste buds on a trip to New Orleans with a po-boy from Creole Soul. While you're drinking in the warm, communal vibes surrounding you, sip on a craft cocktail or beer from r.bar. After dinner, keep the drinks steadily flowing at W.C. Harlan, an intimate speakeasy-style bar with Prohibition-inspired decor and delicious nightcaps.
Don't leave Remington without visiting the beloved Papermoon Diner, a vibrant wonderland where vintage charm meets whimsical kitsch. With a canopy of odds and ends hanging overhead, ranging from picnic baskets and toy dolls to upside-down chairs and disco balls (reminiscent of the Venice Café, a funky, mosaic-covered bar in St. Louis), you'll have plenty to take in before your order is taken. Offering classic diner dishes with a twist, the menu boasts breakfast options like decadent Bananas Foster French Toast and creative lunch sandwiches like the Inside Out Grilled Cheese. And be sure to save room for a milkshake; their unique flavor options include bacon, Kaptain Krunch, and avocado, proving that a trip to Papermoon Diner is anything but ordinary.
Discover peaceful parks, beautiful art, and hidden gem shops
If you're looking for a quirky, underrated neighborhood in Baltimore to explore, Remington is the place. Strolling through the area, you'll see many vibrant sights lining your path. Colorful murals by local artists decorate the sides of buildings while the lush greenery of Wyman Park Dell fills the neighborhood with scenic beauty. Wander the winding paths through the 16-acre park, lined with verdant trees and grassy fields. Located just south of the park is The Baltimore Art Museum. Showcasing over 97,000 works, from ancient Egyptian to contemporary art, the museum is free to visit Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours on Thursday until 9 p.m.
If you're looking to shop your way through Remington, pop into local gems like Get Shredded Vintage, a stylish spot selling retro threads and accessories, or Mount Royal Soaps for a hand-crafted gift. If you thought video stores were dead, think again, and check out Beyond Video. The volunteer-based shop houses a library of over 37,000 physical media titles available for rental. If books are more your speed, take a quick side trip just a few blocks outside of Remington to The Book Thing, a hidden Baltimore gem filled with endless literary treasures, or stay in the neighborhood and visit Greedy Reads, a truly unique bookstore that celebrates the medium with book clubs, readings, and other special events.