An Underrated Artsy Baltimore Neighborhood Has Quirky Charm, Trendy Food And Unique Businesses

Home to over 200 neighborhoods, each with their own distinctive flavor and atmosphere, Baltimore, Maryland, is absolutely brimming with destinations to explore. The Inner Harbor is full of waterfront views and museums; Fell's Point boasts historic buildings and Belgian block streets; and the underrated Remington neighborhood houses a creative community full of unique spots and quirky charm.

Located just south of the neighborhood of Hampden — where you can browse Baltimore's eclectic marketplace, Bazaar, which is full of unique finds and vintage treasures — Remington has something to offer everyone. Radiating friendly, laidback vibes, its walkable streets are lined with a mix of modern and historic homes, peaceful parks, vibrant art, and a robust restaurant scene. From trendy food halls like R. House to colorful retro wonderlands like Papermoon Diner, you'll have plenty of eateries to sink your teeth into. You'll also have nearby attractions to visit, like the Baltimore Museum of Art, and a treasure trove of local shops to discover. For the artsy, the hungry, and the quirky, Remington is the perfect Baltimore neighborhood to explore.