Baltimore's Eclectic Marketplace Is A Fun Gift Shop With Unique Finds And Vintage Treasures

Tucked into the famous Hampden neighborhood in Baltimore, Bazaar is a brick-and-mortar store filled with oddities. Inside, you'll find walls blanketed in taxidermy animal heads, framed butterflies, and quirky artwork (among many other things). The display cases are stuffed with even more macabre odds and ends, including skulls and antique medical devices. With an endlessly rotating selection of unique items, there's something new to discover with each visit. If you're not in town, the shop also has an online store with an impressive inventory, where you can fill your cart with anything from creepy enamel pins to authentic animal skeletons.

If you're curious about creating some peculiar items of your own, the shop offers taxidermy workshops. All the materials are provided, including animals that would have otherwise been discarded (none are harmed in preparation for the classes). For more information on upcoming workshops, you can visit their website. If you'd rather admire the creations, you can visit Bazaar any day except Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.