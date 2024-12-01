A Hidden Gem In Baltimore Provides Endless Free Literary Treasures
In the days of endless on-screen entertainment and multi-sensory stimulation, paperbacks are last millennia's news. But somehow, books seem to know how to keep up with the times, especially among travelers. Many tourists consult Travel Tok for the top TikTok-approved libraries and bookstores to visit during their trips. One such stop to consider is The Book Thing of Baltimore, a unique kind of library experience that brings browsing bibliophiles together to share, donate, and exchange books for a price even the internet can't beat: absolutely free.
The Book Thing's simple mission, as stated on its website, is "to put unwanted books into the hands of those who want them," and that's exactly what it does. Stocked with an overflow of hundreds of thousands of donated books stacked from floor to ceiling in a warehouse — only some seeing the light of day at the monthly book sales — the supply really does seem endless. Despite that impression, the official limit for book-taking is 150,000 per person, per day. Read on to see how you can get your hands on some.
The Book Thing operates on bibliophilia
Maybe it's the musty smell of stale pages or simply the worlds locked within such innocuous, black-and-white pages that keep readers coming back for more. The Book Thing hasn't had trouble attracting repeat book-takers in the 25 years since the nonprofit was founded. The warehouse at 3001 Vineyard Lane opens for browsing from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the second full weekend of the month, with dates posted on its website and Facebook in advance. Entry is timed, so visitors stand in a queue until their time slot is called.
While the monthly book giveaway limit is more than generous enough for most readers, there is one basic house rule. Each book is stamped as "Not for Resale" to prevent bookshop owners from filling their stock with freebies; instead, books are meant for real, serious readers.
On the flip side, book donations have not been hard to come by. Any visitor can donate books from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on designated donation days. Although any type of publication is accepted (except encyclopedias), the most sought-after books are classics, mystery, fantasy, sci-fi, popular fiction, English dictionaries, and Bibles. Donations are limited to seven boxes per family. If you want to volunteer to shelve, sort, and stock books, the website's contact form is your first way to be in touch. Financial donations, as well as the sale of 1% to 2% of donated books, fund the expenses.
Independent bookstores top many travelers' bucket lists
Yelp reviewers rank their experience at The Book Thing 4.8 stars on average, with many agreeing it's one of the best places to go in Baltimore. Similarly, TripAdvisor reviews give it five stars. However, Baltimore is not the only city to count bookstores and libraries as the kind of icon worth a sightseeing trip.
In Portland, tourists flock to the largest independent bookstore in the world for its impressive selection. Visiting Los Angeles' famous Last Bookstore, a treasure trove of books and book-inspired art, is a great budget-friendly tip when in LA. In Detroit, the four-story warehouse John K. King Used & Rare Books has been an institution of browsing and basking since the 1960s. Finally, the world's oldest mystery specialist bookstore can be found in New York, giving visitors a mystery to solve in combing its shelves for the perfect case.