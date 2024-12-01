A Hidden Gem In Baltimore Provides Endless Free Literary Treasures

Maybe it's the musty smell of stale pages or simply the worlds locked within such innocuous, black-and-white pages that keep readers coming back for more. The Book Thing hasn't had trouble attracting repeat book-takers in the 25 years since the nonprofit was founded. The warehouse at 3001 Vineyard Lane opens for browsing from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the second full weekend of the month, with dates posted on its website and Facebook in advance. Entry is timed, so visitors stand in a queue until their time slot is called.

While the monthly book giveaway limit is more than generous enough for most readers, there is one basic house rule. Each book is stamped as "Not for Resale" to prevent bookshop owners from filling their stock with freebies; instead, books are meant for real, serious readers.

On the flip side, book donations have not been hard to come by. Any visitor can donate books from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on designated donation days. Although any type of publication is accepted (except encyclopedias), the most sought-after books are classics, mystery, fantasy, sci-fi, popular fiction, English dictionaries, and Bibles. Donations are limited to seven boxes per family. If you want to volunteer to shelve, sort, and stock books, the website's contact form is your first way to be in touch. Financial donations, as well as the sale of 1% to 2% of donated books, fund the expenses.