The Historic California Grocery Store That Started A 'Gourmet Revolution' With Exotic Ingredients

From Los Angeles' Erewhon to Zabar's in New York, gourmet grocery stores are everywhere. Arguably, these specialty retailers would not exist if it weren't for Corti Brothers in Sacramento, California. Established in 1947 by Frank and Gino Corti, this Sactown staple is responsible for the gourmet California food revolution. In the 1970s, this movement ushered foreign ingredients such as olive oil, truffles, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and balsamic vinegar into the mainstream by Frank's son, Darrell.

Darrell has worked for the Corti Brothers since 1964. While traveling to Europe for wine to stock at his family's business, Darrell encountered other provisions and brought them back to Corti Brothers. As the late famed California chef Narsai David explained to Sactown Magazine, "If there was a need for some exotic foodstuff from some other part of the world, Darrell not only could get it for you, most of the time, he already had it right there." Of course, this was long before social media could spread the word about Darrell and his culinary finds.

The Corti Brothers became legendary after Darrell started a newsletter in 1967 discussing exotic products (which, at the time of this publication, he still writes). Today, shoppers at Corti Brothers will encounter an array of international goodies. Distinct finds fill the shelves, including Japanese salt, imported pasta, tea from Hong Kong, and, of course, wine.