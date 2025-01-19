The Historic California Grocery Store That Started A 'Gourmet Revolution' With Exotic Ingredients
From Los Angeles' Erewhon to Zabar's in New York, gourmet grocery stores are everywhere. Arguably, these specialty retailers would not exist if it weren't for Corti Brothers in Sacramento, California. Established in 1947 by Frank and Gino Corti, this Sactown staple is responsible for the gourmet California food revolution. In the 1970s, this movement ushered foreign ingredients such as olive oil, truffles, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and balsamic vinegar into the mainstream by Frank's son, Darrell.
Darrell has worked for the Corti Brothers since 1964. While traveling to Europe for wine to stock at his family's business, Darrell encountered other provisions and brought them back to Corti Brothers. As the late famed California chef Narsai David explained to Sactown Magazine, "If there was a need for some exotic foodstuff from some other part of the world, Darrell not only could get it for you, most of the time, he already had it right there." Of course, this was long before social media could spread the word about Darrell and his culinary finds.
The Corti Brothers became legendary after Darrell started a newsletter in 1967 discussing exotic products (which, at the time of this publication, he still writes). Today, shoppers at Corti Brothers will encounter an array of international goodies. Distinct finds fill the shelves, including Japanese salt, imported pasta, tea from Hong Kong, and, of course, wine.
You can't go wrong with a bottle of vino from Corti Brothers in Sacramento
There's a reason why grocery stores are a must-visit while in a new destination. What you might not realize is that these shops are unexpected spots to buy the best travel gifts. On that note, if you're ever in Sacramento, head to Corti Brothers to find the perfect bottle of wine to take home. Darrell Corti's foray into gourmet delicacies is owed to his early career as a wine buyer for the store. In fact, he helped popularize well-known California wines, especially zinfandel from Amador County, not far from Sacramento.
Unsurprisingly, Corti Brothers offers a wide variety of vino. Top-rated on Yelp, users on the platform applaud the grocer for this very reason. Among the selection, shoppers will discover bottles produced specially for Corti Brothers, such as Rime Bianco (white) and Rime Rosso (red). These Italian-made blends are affordably priced and won't break the bank. Darrell, who is an inductee of the Vintners Hall of Fame, has a no-nonsense approach to wine. In 2008, he told the Los Angeles Times, "If you want to collect something, collect books or stamps. But not wine. Wine is for drinking." Furthermore, he's been outspoken about preferring wine with a lower percentage of alcohol.
If you can't decide what to purchase or have any questions, Corti Brothers employees will be happy to help. Likewise, it's not uncommon for the store to provide tastings of their latest products. In addition to wine, Corti Brothers is stocked with spirits, including whiskey. Darrell has also left his mark on the bourbon industry. Notably, the Corti Brothers 20-year Van Winkle Special Reserve can sell for thousands of dollars at auction.
Visit Corti Brothers in Sacramento
Although Corti Brothers once had several locations in their home city, you'll find the remaining store in East Sacramento in Little Italy. Besides offering one-of-a-kind groceries and libations, Corti Brothers has a deli where visitors can purchase mouthwatering sandwiches. Turkey, prosciutto, meatloaf, and many others are on the menu. Reviewers on Yelp rave about the Corti Special. Those who decide on this option are quite literally in for a surprise, as you can choose the bread and toppings, but the sandwich maker chooses the cold cuts.
Prefer something toasty? There are hot sandwiches available, including The Da Vinci, which features Italian sausage. If you can't wait to chow down, outdoor seating is available at Corti Brothers. You'll also encounter an olive bar, a meat counter, a large assortment of cheeses, and more. Simply put, this store has it all, with Darrell Corti telling The Bourbon Review in 2020, "We do everything — we do traditional aceto balsamic, we do fresh white truffles, and we do toilet paper."
At the time of this writing, Corti Brothers is open daily. Whether you're a foodie or a wine aficionado, you must stop by; you might even see Darrell wearing his signature blue coat around the store. For those who want to subscribe to Darrell's legendary newsletter, you can do so at Corti Brother's website. For more interesting grocery stores, check out the Midwest gem often called a "theme park of food."