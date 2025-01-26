A Secret South Dakota Town Called 'Playground Of The Black Hills' Is A Doorway To Endless Adventure

Keystone's story is one of grit, gold, and reinvention. Back in 1877, during the frenzy of the Gold Rush, prospectors settled in the Black Hills with dreams of striking it rich. Keystone sprang to life as a mining town, but the town saw its fortunes rise and fall with the mining industry. When the primary mine shuttered in 1903, the town faced tough times until another kind of "rush" emerged in 1927: Mount Rushmore. The sculpting of this monumental landmark revived interest in the area, turning Keystone into a gateway to one of America's most iconic attractions.

Despite setbacks like devastating floods in the 1970s, Keystone has rebuilt itself while preserving its historic charm. Today, visitors can walk through the Keystone Historical Museum, housed in an 1899 schoolhouse, or browse Halley's Store — in business since the 1880s — which offers a mix of antiques, bites, and beers. For a historic ride, hop aboard the 1880 Train, a restored steam locomotive that winds through the Black Hills on a scenic two-hour journey. If you're itching to strike gold, head to the Big Thunder Gold Mine, where you can tour a preserved mine from 1892 and even try your hand at gold panning.

Of course, no trip to Keystone would be complete without marveling at Mount Rushmore. Take in the views from the park's observation deck, or, for a closer look, hike the Presidential Trail. This 0.6-mile loop takes you right beneath the monumental carvings, though you'll have to climb 422 stairs along the way. For a different kind of adventure, take Rushmore Tramway Adventures' chairlift up the mountain to get stunning aerial views of the monument. Or, explore a spot considered South Dakota's "best swimming hole," located about 10 miles away from Mount Rushmore.