A Secret South Dakota Town Called 'Playground Of The Black Hills' Is A Doorway To Endless Adventure
Planning a trip with a group can feel like a never-ending quest to please everyone. The thrill-seekers want action, the nature lovers want trails, and the culture buffs want museums and history. Enter Keystone, South Dakota: A destination where you don't have to choose. With ziplines, scenic hikes, and a wax museum that brings history to life, this charming Black Hills town delivers on all fronts.
South Dakota itself is a treasure trove of under-the-radar destinations, such as the striking Palisades State Park near Sioux Falls, and Keystone is no exception. The town's novelty, in part, comes from the fact that it's situated both next to the iconic Mount Rushmore and among the rugged beauty of the Black Hills, which boast South Dakota's own Grand Canyon. Known as the "Playground of the Black Hills," Keystone more than lives up to its nickname with an array of activities that feel like playtime for all ages. Get ready to swing, slide, and explore your way through Keystone's adventurous backyard.
Gold Rush beginnings and historic gems
Keystone's story is one of grit, gold, and reinvention. Back in 1877, during the frenzy of the Gold Rush, prospectors settled in the Black Hills with dreams of striking it rich. Keystone sprang to life as a mining town, but the town saw its fortunes rise and fall with the mining industry. When the primary mine shuttered in 1903, the town faced tough times until another kind of "rush" emerged in 1927: Mount Rushmore. The sculpting of this monumental landmark revived interest in the area, turning Keystone into a gateway to one of America's most iconic attractions.
Despite setbacks like devastating floods in the 1970s, Keystone has rebuilt itself while preserving its historic charm. Today, visitors can walk through the Keystone Historical Museum, housed in an 1899 schoolhouse, or browse Halley's Store — in business since the 1880s — which offers a mix of antiques, bites, and beers. For a historic ride, hop aboard the 1880 Train, a restored steam locomotive that winds through the Black Hills on a scenic two-hour journey. If you're itching to strike gold, head to the Big Thunder Gold Mine, where you can tour a preserved mine from 1892 and even try your hand at gold panning.
Of course, no trip to Keystone would be complete without marveling at Mount Rushmore. Take in the views from the park's observation deck, or, for a closer look, hike the Presidential Trail. This 0.6-mile loop takes you right beneath the monumental carvings, though you'll have to climb 422 stairs along the way. For a different kind of adventure, take Rushmore Tramway Adventures' chairlift up the mountain to get stunning aerial views of the monument. Or, explore a spot considered South Dakota's "best swimming hole," located about 10 miles away from Mount Rushmore.
Odysseys and oddities at Keystone
For adrenaline junkies, Rush Mountain Adventure Park is a Keystone must-visit. Open March through December, it's a playground for thrill-seekers with attractions like the Rushmore Mountain Coaster, a gravity-driven alpine slide, or take to the skies on a zipline that offers heart-pounding views of the surrounding hills. Test your balance and bravery on the ropes course, or channel your inner prospector with gemstone mining. The Adventure Park also features a cave with guided tours that weave through narrow passageways and chambers dripping with stalactites.
Mount Rushmore isn't the only place you'll see presidents sculpted to withstand the test of time — you can get a bit more close and personal with these American icons at the National Presidential Wax Museum. One TripAdvisor reviewer praised the wax figures here, saying, "The likenesses are worthy of the Madame Tussaud name." The exhibits feature presidents depicted in famous American scenes, such as Franklin D. Roosevelt at the Yalta Conference and Betsy Ross presenting the first American flag to George Washington.
For more sculptural surprises, visit Dahl's Chainsaw Art. This outdoor gallery showcases astonishing wooden sculptures carved with chainsaws by Jarrett and Jordan Dahl, including a towering Bigfoot, eagle bikes, and some climbable pieces that double as interactive art. Wrap up your trip to Keystone with a throwback photoshoot at Professor Samuel's, where you can don cowboy hats and boots for a Western-style portrait. When it comes to Keystone, it's safe to say that this Black Hills town doesn't just open the door to adventure — it throws it wide open, saloon-style, and invites you to step inside.