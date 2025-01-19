One Of Ireland's 'Most Magical Places' Is A Fairytale Stroll On A Boardwalk Through An Enchanting Forest
Walking through the woods can certainly make you feel like you're inside of a fairytale. Even more so when tall pines twist and spiral into arches, creating a tunnel of branches and leaves illuminated by speckles of sunlight barely passing through dense foliage. It's as if fairy lights were guiding you further into a fantasy world in a seemingly impenetrable and otherworldly forest.
This is exactly what awaits you at one of Ireland's prettiest destinations in the Ballinastoe Woods located in Wicklow Mountains National Park. These enchanting woods are home to an almost secret boardwalk trail, mantled by the aforementioned tunneling pine trees and scenery. The Ballinastoe Woods Boardwalk has become a favorite trail among photographers, tourists, and anyone seeking to feel an enchanting and magical experience while traversing this fairytale-like forest in Ireland.
To top it all off, this magical trail suddenly opens up revealing Lough Tay, a famous lake named after the land's former owner, Arthur Guinness (thus why it is also known as the Guinness Lake), adding to the Ballinastoe Woods Boardwalk's charm and popularity.
Getting to Ballinastoe Woods Boardwalk
The Ballinastoe Woods is only about an hour away from Dublin, but getting to the boardwalk can be rather tricky due to the different pathways and trails in the woods. Most of these trails are safe except for the occasional mountain biker, so just watch out along the way, and don't forget to take some pictures for your Instagram!
The longest route towards the boardwalk is around six miles long and takes about three and a half hours to complete. Most people tend to take this route, as it starts at Wicklow Way near the JB Malone Memorial — the most known entrance to the woods. This path also includes the Slí na Sláinte trail, extending your journey for another hour and a half. Keep in mind, though, that this extension does not take you to the boardwalk.
There's a shorter route, however, that starts from the Upper Ballinastoe parking lot and will take you to the boardwalk in about 10 to 20 minutes depending on your fitness level. An even shorter route beginning at the Small Lay-by will allow you to reach the boardwalk in just 10 minutes. This parking space fills up really quickly, so the surest bet (and shortest route) for reaching the Ballinastoe Boardwalk is definitely through the Upper Ballinastoe Car Park.
Some other great places to visit near the Ballinastoe Boardwalk
After you've had your fill of the enchanting Ballinastoe Boardwalk you can continue your exploration of the woods and surrounding areas. Since the boardwalk will eventually take you all the way to Lough Tay's viewpoint, you can stop here and enjoy fantastic scenery while taking even more pictures for your Instagram feed. Lough Tay — or Guinness Lake — has a very uncanny and unique look. Its dark waters resemble the look of the famous Guinness pint, which supposedly tastes better while in Ireland.
Then, after stopping at the lake for a bit, you can continue to walk along Sally Gap Drive for amazing views of the estate still belonging to the Guinness family. Sally Gap Drive will lead you to the Glenmacnass Waterfall, adding even more of a fantasy and fairytale feel to your adventures in Wicklow National Park.
The Djouce Mountain Hike is an alternate route also accessible from the JB Malone Memorial (reached via Wicklow Way). After a 60-minute hike, you will have reached the mountain's summit where you'll enjoy some stunning views of Dublin, home to some of Ireland's most popular tourist spots. Weirdly enough, the trail down from the mountain leads back to the magical boardwalk. It would seem as if this unique place in Ballinastoe Woods were refusing to let visitors leave without paying it a visit at least once, hence adding to the magic that surrounds this fairytale-like stroll.