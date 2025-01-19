One Of Ireland's 'Most Magical Places' Is A Fairytale Stroll On A Boardwalk Through An Enchanting Forest

Walking through the woods can certainly make you feel like you're inside of a fairytale. Even more so when tall pines twist and spiral into arches, creating a tunnel of branches and leaves illuminated by speckles of sunlight barely passing through dense foliage. It's as if fairy lights were guiding you further into a fantasy world in a seemingly impenetrable and otherworldly forest.

This is exactly what awaits you at one of Ireland's prettiest destinations in the Ballinastoe Woods located in Wicklow Mountains National Park. These enchanting woods are home to an almost secret boardwalk trail, mantled by the aforementioned tunneling pine trees and scenery. The Ballinastoe Woods Boardwalk has become a favorite trail among photographers, tourists, and anyone seeking to feel an enchanting and magical experience while traversing this fairytale-like forest in Ireland.

To top it all off, this magical trail suddenly opens up revealing Lough Tay, a famous lake named after the land's former owner, Arthur Guinness (thus why it is also known as the Guinness Lake), adding to the Ballinastoe Woods Boardwalk's charm and popularity.