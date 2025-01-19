Avoid Red Rocks Crowds On This Hidden Arizona Loop Trail With Canyon, Mountain, And Monolith Views

For this trip, we're starting at the Las Vegas Strip and heading southeast to the Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area via Interstate 11, which turns into U.S. Route 93. If you want to stop at the iconic Hoover Dam to marvel at the engineering feat that powered Phoenix and created the Lake Mead Recreational Area, you'll need to either skip I-11 entirely or backtrack to the Nevada Highway exit. Without stops, the drive takes about 90 minutes. In winter and early spring, you should be able to arrive mid-morning but check the weather beforehand. You may need to leave earlier to avoid rising temperatures. This trip isn't recommended during the summer months when the desert may see daily highs well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

No matter the season, pack plenty of water, sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses. The trail is exposed, with little shade and vegetation mostly low to the ground. Along the trail, you may spot vibrant blossoming cacti and wildlife like birds, rabbits, lizards, coyotes, and even cows grazing. The Monolith Garden Trail isn't just for hikers — you may also see mountain bikers and horseback riders. As Becky Timbers describes on her cycling blog Two Wheeled Wanderer: "The Monolith Gardens Trail is one of the most unique trails I've ever ridden. Towering monoliths dominate the foothills, goblin-like rock pillars line the trail, green hills are studded with cows ..." Expect to spend several hours on this nearly 7-mile trail if you want to complete the entire loop, but you could also turn around at any time and head back to the starting point.