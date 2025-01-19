Avoid Red Rocks Crowds On This Hidden Arizona Loop Trail With Canyon, Mountain, And Monolith Views
A trip to the bright lights and big city sights of Las Vegas might leave you yearning for serenity in the surrounding desert. But popular nearby spots like National Parks and Red Rock Canyon are now so crowded you need reservations just to drive in! If you're willing to travel just a bit further -– about 100 miles southeast –- you can check out a hidden trail system in nearby Kingman, Arizona. The Monolith Garden Trail has similar desert landscapes, and chances are, you might not see anyone else on your hike. This detour could also turn into a day trip since Kingman is home to the longest remaining stretch of Historic Route 66 and near a charming town where donkeys roam the streets. It's the perfect combination of natural beauty and quirky history.
Each year, about 3 million people visit the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outside Las Vegas. Its soaring popularity has led the Bureau of Land Management to implement a reservation system from October through May, requiring extra planning and precise timing for a hike or scenic drive. Monolith Garden Trail offers a more spontaneous escape. With just a bit more preparation — and a few extra miles on your rental car — you'll discover a desert adventure without the crowds. You'll be rewarded with canyon, mountain, and monolith views.
Getting to Monolith Garden Trail and what to expect
For this trip, we're starting at the Las Vegas Strip and heading southeast to the Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area via Interstate 11, which turns into U.S. Route 93. If you want to stop at the iconic Hoover Dam to marvel at the engineering feat that powered Phoenix and created the Lake Mead Recreational Area, you'll need to either skip I-11 entirely or backtrack to the Nevada Highway exit. Without stops, the drive takes about 90 minutes. In winter and early spring, you should be able to arrive mid-morning but check the weather beforehand. You may need to leave earlier to avoid rising temperatures. This trip isn't recommended during the summer months when the desert may see daily highs well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
No matter the season, pack plenty of water, sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses. The trail is exposed, with little shade and vegetation mostly low to the ground. Along the trail, you may spot vibrant blossoming cacti and wildlife like birds, rabbits, lizards, coyotes, and even cows grazing. The Monolith Garden Trail isn't just for hikers — you may also see mountain bikers and horseback riders. As Becky Timbers describes on her cycling blog Two Wheeled Wanderer: "The Monolith Gardens Trail is one of the most unique trails I've ever ridden. Towering monoliths dominate the foothills, goblin-like rock pillars line the trail, green hills are studded with cows ..." Expect to spend several hours on this nearly 7-mile trail if you want to complete the entire loop, but you could also turn around at any time and head back to the starting point.
Complete your day trip on Route 66
To turn this hike into a full day trip, drive just a few minutes further to reach Historic Route 66. Running parallel to I-40, Route 66 is a treasured piece of American history. Along the way, you'll be immersed in classic Americana with historic hotels, retro diners, iconic photo backdrops, and quirky roadside attractions like Giganticus Headicus, a 14-foot green tiki head sculpture by artist Gregg Arnold, located at the Antares Visitor Center in Kingman.
About 40 minutes down Route 66 and Oatman Highway, you'll arrive in Oatman, Arizona, a genuine holdover from the Wild West. Once a hardscrabble mining town, Oatman is now an underrated hidden gem along Route 66 where wild burros -– descendants of 1800s mining donkeys –- roam the streets. Stop by the historic Oatman Hotel, formerly the Durlin Hotel, where Hollywood legends Clark Gable and Carole Lombard honeymooned in 1939. Their suite is preserved as a tribute to old Hollywood. After soaking up the Wild West vibes, you might be ready to unwind with a relaxing dinner or try your luck at the tables. Head 45 minutes northwest to Laughlin, Nevada, an affordable alternative to Vegas. With its riverside casinos and laid-back atmosphere, Laughlin offers a perfect way to end your adventure.