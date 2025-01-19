Great Britain's Ultimate Seaside Destination Is A Hidden Beachy Cove With Dramatic Cliffs
Land's End in Cornwall is a world-famous destination, occupying mainland England's most westerly point where the Atlantic Ocean meets rugged sea cliffs. But the drawback is that it is also extremely touristy and one of Rick Steves' least favorite places in Europe. Escape the crowds and head a 30-minute hike south to Nanjizal Beach, a stunningly beautiful and remote beach boasting a famous sea cave. The unique name of Nanjizal comes from the Cornish words for "Cove of the Howling Valley," and it is also known more simply as Mill Bay.
The spectacular beach is a wonder to behold, a sandy cove punctuated by large boulders and washed by turquoise waters. Here, you may spot unique birds or marine life like chiffchaffs and seals. Arguably the prettiest part of the beach is the Song of the Sea Cave, a protected little lagoon flanked by large boulders where the water is tranquil enough for a dip. This oft-empty beach is a delight for intrepid travelers to explore and experience a slice of the wild Cornish coast without the crowds.
Nanjizal Beach is located in the town of Penzance and is about a six-hour drive southwest of London. If you want to relax and take in the scenery, a train-and-bus trip to the beach is even slower at seven hours. For ideal beach conditions (for Britain), visit Nanjizal Beach between June and August, when average temperatures hover around 60 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit during the day.
Visiting Nanjizal Beach
Nanjizal Beach is only directly accessible by foot, and we recommend driving to Land's End and parking there before embarking on the South West Coast Path. The walk from Land's End to the beach on the path is about 1.5 miles and takes about 30 to 40 minutes. Otherwise, you can park farther south in the Porthgwarra Car Park and walk 2 miles north on the South West Coast Path to the beach. The scenic trail meanders past working farms and offers breathtaking views over the dramatic sea cliffs, unique rock formations, and pounding ocean surf. You reach the beach by a steep wooden staircase where the golden curve of sand and sparkling sea beckon. Here you can explore the sandy shore, discover rock pools, and even wade in the Song of the Sea Cave, a seemingly mythical place of clear natural lagoons and a rock arch opening. The beach also does not have any facilities, but its seclusion promises an often empty and truly unspoiled stretch of the Cornish coast.
It is important to time your walk to the beach with low tide, as the shoreline almost disappears during high tide. Also make sure you wear sturdy shoes, as the staircase to the beach is steep and there are slippery rocks to climb over once on the beach. "Time it well with sunset light and you'll have a proper treat!" wrote one Tripadvisor reviewer. While Nanjizal Beach is a hidden gem that is a must-visit when in Cornwall, the rugged and picturesque region has many other sights to see. Don't miss the little town of Tintagel, which boasts historic ruins and Cornish pasties, or the family-friendly Eden Project featuring the world's largest indoor rainforest.