Great Britain's Ultimate Seaside Destination Is A Hidden Beachy Cove With Dramatic Cliffs

Land's End in Cornwall is a world-famous destination, occupying mainland England's most westerly point where the Atlantic Ocean meets rugged sea cliffs. But the drawback is that it is also extremely touristy and one of Rick Steves' least favorite places in Europe. Escape the crowds and head a 30-minute hike south to Nanjizal Beach, a stunningly beautiful and remote beach boasting a famous sea cave. The unique name of Nanjizal comes from the Cornish words for "Cove of the Howling Valley," and it is also known more simply as Mill Bay.

The spectacular beach is a wonder to behold, a sandy cove punctuated by large boulders and washed by turquoise waters. Here, you may spot unique birds or marine life like chiffchaffs and seals. Arguably the prettiest part of the beach is the Song of the Sea Cave, a protected little lagoon flanked by large boulders where the water is tranquil enough for a dip. This oft-empty beach is a delight for intrepid travelers to explore and experience a slice of the wild Cornish coast without the crowds.

Nanjizal Beach is located in the town of Penzance and is about a six-hour drive southwest of London. If you want to relax and take in the scenery, a train-and-bus trip to the beach is even slower at seven hours. For ideal beach conditions (for Britain), visit Nanjizal Beach between June and August, when average temperatures hover around 60 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit during the day.