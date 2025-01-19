One Of America's Most Unique Parks Is A Southern 'Island In The Sky' With Unmatched Mountain Beauty

The most popular hike at Cheaha is probably the Bald Rock Boardwalk Trail, which is half a mile long and listed as easy on AllTrails. The elevated boardwalk enables you to get closer to the wide variety of birds living in the trees, enabling you to more easily hear their various calls and chirps. Species of birds known to live in the area include Hooded Warblers, Carolina Wrens, and Red-bellied Woodpeckers. Those who travel all the way to the end of the boardwalk are rewarded with another stunning view of the deep and wide valley. Other trails include one that leads to Pulpit Rock and another through Rock Garden, the latter of which features Angel Falls, which is best experienced after it rains. Both of these areas are also frequented by rock climbers.

Cheaha Lake was also constructed by the CCC and contains 6 acres of water to swim and dive from a provided platform as well as an accompanying beach perfect for laying out and soaking up some sun. There's also some great fishing available in the lake, but bear in mind: like other great fishing spots in Alabama, a fishing license is required.

While the surrounding trails through the Talladega National Forest offer something for everyone from neophytes to the most experienced hikers, ATVs are also welcome on some of the trails. Other outdoor sections of the park include dog parks, picnic areas, and playgrounds. Guided driving tours are also available for those who wish to see some of the most historic buildings constructed by the CCC, most of which still maintain their original purpose.