One Of America's Most Unique Parks Is A Southern 'Island In The Sky' With Unmatched Mountain Beauty
To get a true understanding of the overflowing, verdant beauty of Alabama, one would need to view it from a very high vantage point. Fortunately, that spot can be found at the oldest park in the state, Cheaha State Park. Named after the Creek native word "chaha," meaning "high place," and nicknamed the "island in the sky," the highest point on Mt. Cheaha sits at 2,407 feet above sea level. From this height, breathtaking views of a vast ocean of trees and rolling hills expand out below as far as the eye can see. The park is located on the southern tip of the Appalachian Mountains near the Talladega National Forest and encompasses 2,799 acres of large granite rock formations and hiking trails. While this doesn't make it the largest state park in Alabama, it does make it the tallest and, indeed, the highest point in the entire state.
In order to visit the absolute top of the park, a visit to the Bunker Tower is necessary. Constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1934 as a part of FDR's New Deal, the tower features an observation deck that offers a 360-degree view of the surrounding natural beauty. The tower is one of many buildings constructed by the CCC that are open to the public for viewing. Other structures include eleven cabins, a bathhouse, two pavilions, and the Bald Rock Group Lodge, all constructed from the stone that can be found throughout the park. If you're looking for a day of rigorous outdoor activity or simply want to relax and take in some stunning scenery, Cheaha is a prime destination.
Cheaha State Park features a variety of spots from which to view Alabama's untamed beauty
The most popular hike at Cheaha is probably the Bald Rock Boardwalk Trail, which is half a mile long and listed as easy on AllTrails. The elevated boardwalk enables you to get closer to the wide variety of birds living in the trees, enabling you to more easily hear their various calls and chirps. Species of birds known to live in the area include Hooded Warblers, Carolina Wrens, and Red-bellied Woodpeckers. Those who travel all the way to the end of the boardwalk are rewarded with another stunning view of the deep and wide valley. Other trails include one that leads to Pulpit Rock and another through Rock Garden, the latter of which features Angel Falls, which is best experienced after it rains. Both of these areas are also frequented by rock climbers.
Cheaha Lake was also constructed by the CCC and contains 6 acres of water to swim and dive from a provided platform as well as an accompanying beach perfect for laying out and soaking up some sun. There's also some great fishing available in the lake, but bear in mind: like other great fishing spots in Alabama, a fishing license is required.
While the surrounding trails through the Talladega National Forest offer something for everyone from neophytes to the most experienced hikers, ATVs are also welcome on some of the trails. Other outdoor sections of the park include dog parks, picnic areas, and playgrounds. Guided driving tours are also available for those who wish to see some of the most historic buildings constructed by the CCC, most of which still maintain their original purpose.
Cheaha is a great place for relaxing and spending the night too
Booking a stay at one of the historic cabins around the park, constructed by the CCC in the 1930s, is highly encouraged as a great way to kick your feet up and enjoy some immaculate views. Given their age, the cabins are in excellent condition, with new roofs and gas log fireplace units. Options for those interested in renting include deluxe cabins and units situated right by the western bluff of Cheaha Mountain. Though a hotel has been on the premises in the past, it is currently closed as a new multi-million dollar hotel, complete with a rooftop lounge and sky deck, is under construction at the park; it's slated to be completed in early 2026.
Typically, one would have to travel far into the outer reaches of rural America to find such an oasis of sublime scenery. As it turns out, however, Cheaha State Park is located only about 30 minutes away from the downtown areas of Talladega, Anniston, and Oxford. There are also a variety of roads that lead to Cheaha State Park, though one should make sure to select the proper vehicle before attempting some of them. The Talladega Scenic Drive from Highway 281, for example, is the safest choice for larger vehicles like Winnebagos, while the scenic route through Cheaha Road from Munford, Alabama, winds its way through gorgeous forests and isn't really safe for larger vehicles.
While there are other very magical spots where Alabama and the Appalachian Mountains meet, Cheaha State Park is a must-visit for anyone looking to see the bigger picture of the Yellowhammer State.