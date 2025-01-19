The Scenic Lake With A Dangerous Claim To Fame Of Having Florida's Largest Population Of Gators Per Acre

Seminole County in Central Florida is home to Lake Jesup, one of the states' largest lakes. This scenic area, filled with birdlife, gorgeous nature, and hikes is popular among travelers seeking a relaxing vacation by the water. And because of the many species such as catfish, largemouth bass, and bluegills that this swampy lake fosters, it is also a popular spot for fishing.

However, there's a somewhat scary reason that has earned Lake Jesup a reputation, and once you learn about it, you may not want to come close to the lake's waters. Why is that, you ask? Well, Lake Jesup is home to thousands of alligators that want to enjoy a peaceful existence in the lake's waters, just like its fishermen and vacation guests.

Wildlife officials at Lake Jesup have estimated that the local gator population ascends to about 12,000 overall. With around 400 alligators per square mile of shoreline, tourist attractions are able to offer airboat rides that take visitors up close to the animals, making this lake a favorite destination for those interested in a breathtaking tropical getaway teeming with wildlife.