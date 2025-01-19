North Carolina's Best-Kept Secret Is An Artsy Town Where Serene Misty Mountains Meet Quaint Shops

Home to happy coastal towns with beach paradises like Southport and charming walkable riverfront gems full of shops and eateries such as New Bern, North Carolina is a state brimming with picturesque destinations. Some of its most beautiful places to visit are nestled serenely in the Blue Ridge Mountains. While one of North Carolina's most popular mountain towns, Asheville, gets plenty of buzz for its gorgeous surroundings and rich arts and culture scene — marked by historic arts and crafts destinations like Grovewood Village — there are other hidden mountain gems nearby that deserve to be on your radar.

Resting about 63 miles south of Asheville, Cashiers is a small town gleaming with quaint shops, idyllic dining spots, and a vibrant arts scene — and it deserves a spot on your bucket list. Explore the town and its surrounding natural beauty by day and nestle into cozy inns that are perfect for a getaway in the mountains by night. If you're looking for North Carolina's best-kept secret in the Blue Ridge Mountains, plan your visit to Cashiers.