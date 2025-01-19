Pennsylvania's Year-Round Mountain Resort Is An Innovative Winter Paradise With Diverse Terrain

If downhill skiing isn't your style, Bubly Tube Park might be your ticket to fun. With 15 snow tubing lanes open Thursday through Sunday, you can sit back, relax, and zoom down the slope with minimal effort. Liberty Mountain also celebrates diversity and community with its annual Pride weekend, which is hosted in late February. This vibrant event features a dance party, drag brunch, and a festive atmosphere that welcomes everyone.

The resort's 18-hole golf course provides a scenic challenge for those who care to avoid wintry conditions. The course has a stream flowing through it and beautiful Appalachian mountain views. A glass of wine goes well with golf, and during prior years, Liberty has hosted the Liberty Mountain Wine Festival. The festival featured top-tier wine samplings from across Pennsylvania coupled with live music.

Refuel at Liberty Mountain's dining venues, starting with the quick and satisfying Alpine Market, where you can grab classic comfort foods like burgers and grilled cheese. For a sit-down experience, head to Eagle and The Owl Public House, which pairs hearty meals with craft beers. Meanwhile, for sweet treats or steaming hot cocoa, The Bakery is a cozy option. To round out your southern Pennsylvania getaway, drive 20 minutes over to Gettysburg, a top-visited destination where a bloody battle took place. Luckily, at Liberty Mountain, the only battles you'll face are the friendly ones against gravity — and these slopes are worth the charge.