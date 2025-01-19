Pennsylvania's Year-Round Mountain Resort Is An Innovative Winter Paradise With Diverse Terrain
When winter descends on Pennsylvania, the state transforms into a wonderland of frosty adventures and cozy escapes. Ringing Rocks County Park, a family-friendly, unique rock park, is a must-see, where a waterfall flows strongest in winter. The town of Jim Thorpe, known as America's Little Switzerland, offers scenic train rides through snowy landscapes. But for those craving the thrill of gliding down snow-covered slopes or learning new tricks on skis, Liberty Mountain Resort is the Pennsylvanian jackpot.
Tucked away in southern Pennsylvania's Appalachian Mountains near historic Gettysburg, Liberty Mountain Resort offers something for every winter enthusiast. Whether you're swooshing down the slopes on skis or testing your mettle on a snowboard, you'll be greeted with consistent, snowy terrain thanks to the resort's cutting-edge snowmaking technology. Liberty's computerized snow guns can churn out 1,824 tons of snow every hour, ensuring optimal conditions no matter what Mother Nature has planned. With passes for single-day visits or the entire season, Liberty Mountain is a winter playground you'll want to visit again and again.
Skiing, snowboarding, and nighttime thrills on Liberty Mountain
With 16 ski trails, eight lifts, and nearly 1,200 feet of elevation, Liberty Mountain caters to skiers and snowboarders of all levels. Beginners can find their footing on gentle slopes, while seasoned pros can tackle moguls and high-speed descents. For those without their own gear, Liberty Mountain has you covered with convenient equipment rentals, including skis, snowboards, and boots. While lift lines can sometimes grow during peak times, visitors can avoid long waits by hitting the slopes early in the morning or during lunchtime lulls. For night owls, Dew After Dark offers the unique opportunity to carve through the snow under floodlights, with lift tickets valid from 3 p.m. until closing.
Liberty Mountain's two terrain parks set it apart. The beginner park on the east side of the slope is ideal for those starting out. On the west side, the intermediate park steps up the challenge with rails, ramps, and jumps for adventurous freestylers looking to test their skills. Whether you're learning your first trick or perfecting advanced spins, the terrain parks provide endless opportunities for fun. For newcomers or anyone eager to improve their tricks, Liberty Mountain offers private and group lessons for both children and adults.
Year-round fun goes beyond skiing at Liberty Mountain
If downhill skiing isn't your style, Bubly Tube Park might be your ticket to fun. With 15 snow tubing lanes open Thursday through Sunday, you can sit back, relax, and zoom down the slope with minimal effort. Liberty Mountain also celebrates diversity and community with its annual Pride weekend, which is hosted in late February. This vibrant event features a dance party, drag brunch, and a festive atmosphere that welcomes everyone.
The resort's 18-hole golf course provides a scenic challenge for those who care to avoid wintry conditions. The course has a stream flowing through it and beautiful Appalachian mountain views. A glass of wine goes well with golf, and during prior years, Liberty has hosted the Liberty Mountain Wine Festival. The festival featured top-tier wine samplings from across Pennsylvania coupled with live music.
Refuel at Liberty Mountain's dining venues, starting with the quick and satisfying Alpine Market, where you can grab classic comfort foods like burgers and grilled cheese. For a sit-down experience, head to Eagle and The Owl Public House, which pairs hearty meals with craft beers. Meanwhile, for sweet treats or steaming hot cocoa, The Bakery is a cozy option. To round out your southern Pennsylvania getaway, drive 20 minutes over to Gettysburg, a top-visited destination where a bloody battle took place. Luckily, at Liberty Mountain, the only battles you'll face are the friendly ones against gravity — and these slopes are worth the charge.