One Of The Most Picturesque Towns In The US Is An Underrated Georgia Gem With A Lively Downtown

Georgia has many beautiful places to visit, including Hiawassee, the cute lakeside town with plenty of hiking opportunities nestled in Georgia's Appalachian Mountains. However, there is one place you must visit in the state if you're looking for somewhere beautiful to stop. According to a study conducted by North Carolina Travel Guides in 2023, Madison, Georgia is in fifth place for the most picturesque small town in the United States, and for a good reason. It is attractive because of its design and kind locals. It's the perfect place to visit, no matter if you're a fan of small towns, peace and quiet, the great outdoors, history, or art.

There are several significant homes throughout Madison, some over two hundred years old, owned by people from various walks of life. There are also history museums and locations like cemeteries, and even a historic district in Madison, complete with walking tours to guide you through some of the most prominent places in town. Included in the self-guided adventure, you'll come across 28 different spots, including the Oak House, Fitzpatrick House, Courthouse Square, and the Town Park.

Don't worry though if you want more than history. Madison has some modern attractions as well, especially when it comes to arts and culture. The Morgan County African-American Museum offers a balance of both, preserving the history, culture, and art of African Americans who lived and still live in the area. If you get tired of exploring buildings and towns, you can head outside of Madison to explore some of the local nature and scenery as well, like Hard Labor Creek State Park.