One Of The Most Picturesque Towns In The US Is An Underrated Georgia Gem With A Lively Downtown
Georgia has many beautiful places to visit, including Hiawassee, the cute lakeside town with plenty of hiking opportunities nestled in Georgia's Appalachian Mountains. However, there is one place you must visit in the state if you're looking for somewhere beautiful to stop. According to a study conducted by North Carolina Travel Guides in 2023, Madison, Georgia is in fifth place for the most picturesque small town in the United States, and for a good reason. It is attractive because of its design and kind locals. It's the perfect place to visit, no matter if you're a fan of small towns, peace and quiet, the great outdoors, history, or art.
There are several significant homes throughout Madison, some over two hundred years old, owned by people from various walks of life. There are also history museums and locations like cemeteries, and even a historic district in Madison, complete with walking tours to guide you through some of the most prominent places in town. Included in the self-guided adventure, you'll come across 28 different spots, including the Oak House, Fitzpatrick House, Courthouse Square, and the Town Park.
Don't worry though if you want more than history. Madison has some modern attractions as well, especially when it comes to arts and culture. The Morgan County African-American Museum offers a balance of both, preserving the history, culture, and art of African Americans who lived and still live in the area. If you get tired of exploring buildings and towns, you can head outside of Madison to explore some of the local nature and scenery as well, like Hard Labor Creek State Park.
Take breaks between your exploration to enjoy the local cuisine in Madison, Georgia
Before you start your adventure, a cup of coffee is a must for many people. If you want something a little more flavorful than what your hotel offers, take a quick trip to the Oconee Coffee Roasters. It's local and family-owned, with delicious drinks you can get brewed in many of your favorite ways, as well as take a few bags of roasted beans home with you.
As far as meal options, there are plenty of choices. If you want something more upscale, The Dining Room is a must-visit that offers entrees with wine pairings. The Sinclair is perfect for any time of day, as they offer coffee, cocktails, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, depending on when you stop in to eat. R+B Cafe offers delicious soul food and cravable specials throughout the week.
As far as places to stay in and near Madison, visitors are spoiled for choice. There are many standard and comfortable hotels, like Days Inn, Holiday Inn, and the Hampton Inn. However, those who want to try something new and unique can visit the local Brady Inn with a lot of historic charm in every room. There's also the Farmhouse Inn, where you can take just a short drive back to Madison, or spend your days outdoors hiking, birding, and fishing. If you want something really unique, consider staying at the Georgia Safari Conservation Park. It's only six minutes from Madison, and offers the chance to stay the night in a luxurious private suite while animals roam nearby.
Make sure you know the best time to visit Madison, and how to get there
Like most of Georgia, the best time to visit Madison is either in spring or fall. This is when the temperatures and weather are nicest, and nature offers the best views with either blooming flowers or leaves changing colors. Summer can be pleasant, as long as you are used to Southern heat, but otherwise, it's best to avoid this season.
As for getting to Madison, it's fairly simple despite being a small town. I-20 runs right through the southern section, giving you easy access via a major road. Additionally, Madison is only a short 30-minute drive from Athens, which is Georgia's best college town. It's not even all that far from Atlanta and its iconic stops, such as the Doll's Head Trail, one of Georgia's most unique trails. Driving from the city to Madison only takes an hour when traffic is good, and you can just follow I-20 all the way.
When you get to Madison, if you aren't sure where to start, consider stopping by the Welcome Center. It's open every day of the week, though times vary. It contains all of the information about the town you need to get started, including the history, some historical stops, and even recommendations on places to stay and eat.