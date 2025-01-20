A Highly Immersive, Michelin-Starred European Restaurant Is One Of The Most Unique In The World

The food scene in Denmark's capital, Copenhagen, one of Europe's most popular and eco-friendly cities, is legendary. Foodies will find a number of Michelin-starred restaurants in Copenhagen, but perhaps none is more unique than Alchemist. Opening in 2019, Alchemist — which has not one but two Michelin Stars and a Michelin Green Star — is the creation of Danish chef Rasmus Munk. This award-winning restaurant, consistently hailed among the best in Europe and in the world, is more than just an eatery; diners can expect a highly immersive experience from start to end as they indulge in a whopping 50 courses.

Set in an ultramodern-styled building that was once used by the Royal Danish Theatre, an evening at Alchemist will unfold as if you were at a play or a performance. The 50 courses are split into five acts and throughout the approximately six-hour-long journey, diners are guided into different spaces in the establishment. This includes a planetarium that projects videos of the ocean, nature, and more, as well as a ball pit, among others. Additionally, dancers and artists are also involved in this gastronomic adventure.

In their review of Alchemist, one Tripadvisor user explained, "The moment you walk in, you're immersed in an otherworldly atmosphere, where art installations, theatrical lighting, and ambient music set the stage for a truly avant-garde meal." Indeed, this is Munk's goal, and arguably, he has accomplished it. As for the dishes, Alchemist provides what they refer to as holistic cuisine. However, not everyone is a fan.