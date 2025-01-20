A Highly Immersive, Michelin-Starred European Restaurant Is One Of The Most Unique In The World
The food scene in Denmark's capital, Copenhagen, one of Europe's most popular and eco-friendly cities, is legendary. Foodies will find a number of Michelin-starred restaurants in Copenhagen, but perhaps none is more unique than Alchemist. Opening in 2019, Alchemist — which has not one but two Michelin Stars and a Michelin Green Star — is the creation of Danish chef Rasmus Munk. This award-winning restaurant, consistently hailed among the best in Europe and in the world, is more than just an eatery; diners can expect a highly immersive experience from start to end as they indulge in a whopping 50 courses.
Set in an ultramodern-styled building that was once used by the Royal Danish Theatre, an evening at Alchemist will unfold as if you were at a play or a performance. The 50 courses are split into five acts and throughout the approximately six-hour-long journey, diners are guided into different spaces in the establishment. This includes a planetarium that projects videos of the ocean, nature, and more, as well as a ball pit, among others. Additionally, dancers and artists are also involved in this gastronomic adventure.
In their review of Alchemist, one Tripadvisor user explained, "The moment you walk in, you're immersed in an otherworldly atmosphere, where art installations, theatrical lighting, and ambient music set the stage for a truly avant-garde meal." Indeed, this is Munk's goal, and arguably, he has accomplished it. As for the dishes, Alchemist provides what they refer to as holistic cuisine. However, not everyone is a fan.
Is dining at Alchemist in Copenhagen, Denmark, for you?
When it comes to fine dining, Alchemist's holistic cuisine pushes the envelope. The establishment has a Holistic Cuisine Manifest where Rasmus Munk states, "The dishes at Alchemist often have an ethical or political perspective, but great taste is always the point of departure for me." That said, Alchemist's numerous courses consist of awe-inspiring small plates (called "impressions") that might or might not be appealing to some. Take, for instance, "1984." This impression will have diners eating caviar out of an eyeball, providing a visceral moment for diners. Nevertheless, the same can be said about the rest of Alchemist's impressions.
On the menu is a freeze-dried butterfly as well as ice cream made with pig and deer blood. Other notable impressions include "Hunger," consisting of raw rabbit meat delicately placed on a ribcage adorned with flowers; "Food for Thought," lamb brain presented in a human head; and "Tongue Kiss," where diners must lick a silicone tongue to eat the toppings, which can vary. This is not all done for shock value — each impression makes a statement. To illustrate, the blood ice cream is presented with a QR code that leads to a website for blood donations. Munk told The New Yorker that he uses lamb brain because it's otherwise discarded in Denmark.
Needless to say, dining at Alchemist is not for everyone. Guests have left, and in an interview with The Times, Munk noted that he's had to de-escalate situations where customers were less than happy. "We try to calm them down if they're very angry, try to defend what we are doing." Even so, this hasn't stopped Alchemist from being one of the most beloved restaurants in Copenhagen.
Experiencing Alchemist comes with a hefty price tag
If you're ready to tackle Alchemist's 50 courses, a reservation (referred to as a ticket) is needed. Bookings can be made online on Tock. However, it's not uncommon for Alchemist to be sold out. If this is the case, keep in mind that the restaurant unveils new ticket slots every three months. For those interested, Alchemist encourages diners to check their Instagram, where they post when they'll be adding dates on Tock. Unfortunately, solo diners are not permitted; Alchemist can only accommodate parties of two, four, and six guests.
As mentioned, dining at Alchemist is not a brief experience and can take around six to a maximum of seven hours. So, how much will all this set you back? At the time of this writing, a deposit of a little over $400 per person is needed to make a reservation. All told, each individual can expect to pay more than $700 for their time at Alchemist. This price can increase by hundreds if diners opt for wine and other drink pairings. Rated five stars on Tripadvisor, countless reviewers say it's well worth the cost.
One person wrote, "It is like going out to dinner and visiting the theatre, art gallery, school and the movies at the same time." There are some other things to note about Alchemist. If you're a vegetarian, let the restaurant know in advance so they can adjust the menu as needed. Driving? Parking is available. To learn about more dining opportunities in Denmark, read about the LEGO-themed restaurant that's a kid's dream come true and Europe's biggest breakfast buffets.