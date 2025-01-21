Idaho's 'Crown Jewel' Is A Glistening Lake Boasting Secluded Islands, Beaches, And Cozy Lodging

It's hard to overstate just how many adventures can be had near Priest Lake. Of course, the water itself is the big draw for most visitors — with soaring mountains as your backdrop and a handful of islands dotting the horizon, it's a feast for your eyes. To enjoy the lake to its fullest, consider snagging a boat or kayak rental from Clipper Marina. Conveniently located on Cavanaugh Bay, renting here lets you quickly get on the water without any fuss.

For something unique, make your way through the water to Eightmile Island. Managed by the Forest Service, it's home to the historic Vinther-Nelson Cabin and a hiking trail leading to a clearing at the island's summit. For more hiking, head north to Priest Lake State Park. It's just 30 miles away from the Canadian border, and its trails weave through the forested landscape for a peaceful escape. You'll also find a sandy beach here if you'd like to lounge near the water.

Visiting in the winter is perfect for skiing and snowmobiling. Back at Priest Lake State Park, the Indian Creek Unit is a dedicated skiing area with 5 miles of groomed trails for cross-country skiing. Prefer to tear through the landscape on a snowmobile? Grab a rental from Priest Lake Adventures. Located in Coolin on the banks of Priest Lake, they'll quickly get you onto the best trails in North Idaho.