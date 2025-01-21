Idaho's 'Crown Jewel' Is A Glistening Lake Boasting Secluded Islands, Beaches, And Cozy Lodging
With everything from majestic secret hot springs to the world's only captive geyser, Idaho is a natural paradise. Large portions of its landscape are also consumed by the Rocky Mountains, offering countless adventures for outdoor enthusiasts. But if you're looking to enjoy watersports — or just a relaxing coastal getaway — nothing in the state compares to Priest Lake. Often referred to as "Idaho's Crown Jewel," the 23,000-acre lake is a serene spot for boating, kayaking, fishing, and even hiking, as its calm waters are surrounded by a variety of parks and trailheads.
The allure of Priest Lake also makes it somewhat challenging to visit, as it's quite remote. Its azure waters are located two hours north of Coeur d'Alene. Only a handful of small towns dot its shores, though you'll find enough restaurants, lodging options, and rental companies for a lovely trip — making it easy to get out on the water once you've reached your destination. Priest Lake isn't just perfect for a summer vacation, as visiting in the winter lets you enjoy skiing, snowmobiling, and ice skating, thanks to the region's diverse surrounding landscapes. With so many activities at your fingertips, it's easy to see why this part of Idaho is considered one of its best.
Outdoor adventures at Priest Lake
It's hard to overstate just how many adventures can be had near Priest Lake. Of course, the water itself is the big draw for most visitors — with soaring mountains as your backdrop and a handful of islands dotting the horizon, it's a feast for your eyes. To enjoy the lake to its fullest, consider snagging a boat or kayak rental from Clipper Marina. Conveniently located on Cavanaugh Bay, renting here lets you quickly get on the water without any fuss.
For something unique, make your way through the water to Eightmile Island. Managed by the Forest Service, it's home to the historic Vinther-Nelson Cabin and a hiking trail leading to a clearing at the island's summit. For more hiking, head north to Priest Lake State Park. It's just 30 miles away from the Canadian border, and its trails weave through the forested landscape for a peaceful escape. You'll also find a sandy beach here if you'd like to lounge near the water.
Visiting in the winter is perfect for skiing and snowmobiling. Back at Priest Lake State Park, the Indian Creek Unit is a dedicated skiing area with 5 miles of groomed trails for cross-country skiing. Prefer to tear through the landscape on a snowmobile? Grab a rental from Priest Lake Adventures. Located in Coolin on the banks of Priest Lake, they'll quickly get you onto the best trails in North Idaho.
Planning your trip to Priest Lake
With Priest Lake sitting in a rugged part of the state, out-of-town visitors will need to carefully plan their trip. You'll find a local airport in Coeur d'Alene, though Spokane, across the border in Washington, has an airport that's a nice alternative. There's no wrong time to visit Priest Lake, but note that planning a winter trip could mean slower travel due to icy roads — if you're worried about driving a rental car up Highway 57, consider visiting in the summer.
As for lodging, Coolin might be your best option. Located on the southern tip of the lake, you can stay at The Inn at Priest Lake or The Historic Northern Hotel. Both put you within walking distance of the water, and you'll have access to restaurants and grocery stores without needing to travel far. To be closer to the north side of Priest Lake, Elkin Resort in Nordman is a cozy and rustic alternative.
Prefer to seek solitude at a campground? Much like an underrated gateway to Yellowstone National Park, the Priest Lake area is teeming with picturesque campsites. Beaver Creek is a favorite spot for visitors, as it puts you right on the northern tip of the water and features a local beach, multiple trailheads, and dramatic Selkirk Mountain views. Luby Bay is another good option, with a lush forest canopy overhead that leads directly out to the shores of Priest Lake.