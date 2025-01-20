The South Asian Country Where It's Cheaper (And Safer) To Hire A Chauffeur Than To Rent A Car

Road tripping is one of America's favorite pastimes. For many of us, nothing is better than having the open road before us and observing the change in scenery. We might want to take our love for driving in unknown lands to our international trips, but it's best to think twice before doing so in India.

India is a fascinating country with many languages, foods, and traditions. From the awe-inspiring Taj Mahal to the budget-friendly tropical paradise of Goa, there is so much to see in the South Asian country. India has a population of over 1.4 billion people crammed into a landmass one-third the size of the United States. You might think a road trip is the best way to navigate between its borders, whether you're visiting the picturesque "Pink City" of Jaipur or the stunning Udaipur, but it will be more headache than what it's worth. In addition to driving on the left side of the road and needing to use the metric system, you must deal with the infamous Indian traffic.

You can't imagine the sheer chaos until you've experienced it. Traffic rules are often viewed as mere guidelines — sticking to lanes, observing light signals, and adhering to the speed limit are all at each driver's discretion. The locals can weave in and out of lanes easily, with the occasional frustrated hand gesture and muttering. However, for us outsiders, driving in this kind of condition is likely to raise our blood pressure to unhealthy levels, not to mention put us at risk of getting into accidents. Therefore, it may actually be safer and cheaper to hire a chauffeur in India, rather than renting a car and driving it yourself.