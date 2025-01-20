The South Asian Country Where It's Cheaper (And Safer) To Hire A Chauffeur Than To Rent A Car
Road tripping is one of America's favorite pastimes. For many of us, nothing is better than having the open road before us and observing the change in scenery. We might want to take our love for driving in unknown lands to our international trips, but it's best to think twice before doing so in India.
India is a fascinating country with many languages, foods, and traditions. From the awe-inspiring Taj Mahal to the budget-friendly tropical paradise of Goa, there is so much to see in the South Asian country. India has a population of over 1.4 billion people crammed into a landmass one-third the size of the United States. You might think a road trip is the best way to navigate between its borders, whether you're visiting the picturesque "Pink City" of Jaipur or the stunning Udaipur, but it will be more headache than what it's worth. In addition to driving on the left side of the road and needing to use the metric system, you must deal with the infamous Indian traffic.
You can't imagine the sheer chaos until you've experienced it. Traffic rules are often viewed as mere guidelines — sticking to lanes, observing light signals, and adhering to the speed limit are all at each driver's discretion. The locals can weave in and out of lanes easily, with the occasional frustrated hand gesture and muttering. However, for us outsiders, driving in this kind of condition is likely to raise our blood pressure to unhealthy levels, not to mention put us at risk of getting into accidents. Therefore, it may actually be safer and cheaper to hire a chauffeur in India, rather than renting a car and driving it yourself.
The benefits of hiring a chauffeur in India
Hiring a private driver in India is easy. The cars are typically air-conditioned, so you will be comfortable, even during India's brutal summers. Unlike in a shared ride, you can go wherever and whenever you please without needing to navigate insane traffic in an unfamiliar landscape or convert everything from the metric system (from the speed limit to buying gas). You also won't have to worry about finding parking or getting your car stolen. Plus, hiring a driver with a car is relatively affordable in India.
The best way to find a driver is to arrange it with your hotel or a tour company. Be sure to discuss prices beforehand. Depending on the size of the vehicle, the cost will be anywhere from $0.13 to $0.21 per 0.62 miles (1 kilometer), with a minimum distance required per day. You will also pay 200 to 500 rupees (about $2.30 to $5.80) daily for the driver's food and accommodations. It's also a good idea to tip the driver a few dollars daily for their services. Considering you won't need to pay for insurance, parking, and potential damage to the vehicle, hiring a driver can often be more affordable than driving yourself.
One of Rick Steves' tips for being a good traveler is to interact with the locals, and this is especially true when you are getting around in India. Be friendly with the driver, and you're likely to have a better experience (and you might even score a better rate). However, the drivers are typically not tour guides. That said, if you ask your driver or the booking company for recommendations, they will often gladly send someone to show you around the tourist attractions for a reasonable cost.
Hire a tuk-tuk for local trips in India
Hiring a rickshaw, or tuk-tuk, for a day is the ideal option for local sightseeing in India. Tuk-tuks are one of the most popular modes of transportation in the country. The downside is that riding a tuk-tuk exposes you to the less-than-ideal air quality in Indian cities. However, it's a fantastic option for short trips with the bonus that you will have an authentic, local experience that you can document in a fun Instagram Reel. Ask your accommodation for help hailing a tuk-tuk, and speak to the driver about prices before hopping on. Most tuk-tuks have a meter, so you can ask the driver to turn it on if you are concerned that they might overcharge you. However, be prepared that the driver might give you a flat rate instead.
You can also book some tuk-tuks for the entire day. The best thing about hiring a driver for the day is that they will wait as you explore different attractions, meaning you won't have to wave down another tuk-tuk and negotiate the price. Like hiring a car driver, it's good practice to tip your tuk-tuk driver if you're satisfied with their service.
If you choose to ride a tuk-tuk in India, have small bills on hand to pay and tip the drivers. Also, bring a handkerchief to buffer your nose from air pollution. Squeeze in, make sure your whole body is inside the cabin, and hang on tight. A lurching turn, which happens more often than you would think, could throw you out of the three-wheeler. Bring some earplugs if you are sensitive to noise, as there will be a lot of honking and maybe even music playing at full volume. Most importantly, enjoy the ride. It's one of the quintessential activities while visiting India.