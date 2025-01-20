Situated Between Tokyo And Yokohama Is An Authentic Coastal Japanese City That Tourists Overlook

Kawasaki is recognizable for its futuristic industrial architecture around the city's waterfront and along the Tama River that separates Kawasaki from neighboring Tokyo. One of the best ways to see the cyberpunk-esque skyline is on a nighttime tour on a traditional Japanese houseboat, known as a yakatabune, departing from Mikawaya Pier near Keikyu Kitashinagawa Station. Yakatabune cruises will show you all the sights along Tokyo Bay and the Sumida River, and booking with a shared cruise or private chartered cruise includes dinner and unlimited drink options.

If you're interested in seeing a different side of Kawasaki, head over to beautiful Ikuta Ryokuchi Park. This park is a green oasis filled with trees and thousands of seasonal flowers and is an amazing place to relax inside the city. Visitors in February and March will be able to see the plum and cherry blossoms here. The park is also home to some of the city's best museums. Definitely stop by the Japan Open-Air Folk House Museum to learn about the country's traditional architecture. The museum is the site of 25 historic thatched-roof buildings that were relocated to Kawasaki as a way to show traditional architecture from around the country in a single location. The museum also features a soba restaurant and sometimes offers craft workshops that teach visitors indigo-dyeing.

Also located in Ikuta Ryokuchi Park, a great place for art buffs is The Tarō Okamoto Museum of Art. The museum is dedicated to the work of avant-garde artist Tarō Okamoto, who was born in Kawasaki in 1911 and made a name for himself as one of the most prominent Japanese artists of the 1960s. The museum is the perfect place to enjoy some of the renowned artist's original sketches and paintings.