A Postcard-Worthy Vermont Destination Is A Truly Walkable Village With Cozy Inns And Local Goods
Tucked away in the rolling hills of Windham County, Vermont, lies a town that feels like it's been plucked straight from the pages of a storybook. Grafton, with its population of just over 600, offers a quintessential small-town experience defined by charm, history, and community spirit. Located in southern Vermont, just two hours away from the largest city in the state, this picturesque village invites visitors to slow down and savor its cozy inns, historic buildings, and artisanal goods. It's the kind of place that evokes the nostalgic warmth of the "Gilmore Girls'" fictional setting Stars Hollow — a town where every season is celebrated and traditional town meetings keep community ties alive.
Grafton's roots stretch back to 1754 when it was first known as Thomlinson. In 1791, during a spirited auction, the town earned its current name when the highest bidder reportedly offered "$5 and a jug of rum," renaming it after his hometown of Grafton, Massachusetts. Over the centuries, this resilient village has weathered the tides of history, from the Civil War to the modern day, while preserving its timeless appeal. Today, Grafton stands as both a living piece of history and the ultimate countryside escape, inviting visitors to step into a world where life feels simpler, slower, and beautifully connected to the past.
Things to do in Grafton, Vermont
In Grafton, the heartbeat of the town is undoubtedly the 224-year-old Grafton Inn, a historic gem cherished by locals and visitors alike. This charming escape boasts 42 uniquely appointed rooms and delicious local cuisine. Its prime location puts guests within walking distance of Grafton's most treasured landmarks, such as the Grafton Historical Society, where a museum brimming with fascinating local stories provides a glimpse into the town's rich past. For a touch of whimsy and learning, The Nature Museum delights visitors with exhibits on local flora, fauna, and geology. The museum's annual Fairy House Festival enchants both children and adults, inviting them to wander the "Fairy House Trail," where miniature fairy homes crafted by volunteers are hidden along the wooded path.
For a more secluded yet equally historic stay, Riverledge Farm offers a serene retreat steeped in New England charm. This 217-year-old property is a perfect blend of history and natural beauty, with an apple orchard nestled among miles of colonial stone walls that weave in and out of its 300 acres of wooded land. Guests can soak in the tranquil surroundings while imagining the generations who have walked these same paths, making it an ideal base for exploring Grafton's rich heritage and countryside.
Beyond the village, Grafton serves as a gateway to some of Vermont's most picturesque drives and experiences. A 100-mile driving loop leads travelers through a dozen charming covered bridges, making for an unforgettable journey through quintessential New England scenery. Food lovers will enjoy the Vermont Cheese Trail, which highlights artisanal cheeses from the state's top cheesemakers. Back in town, Plummer's Sugar House features organic maple syrup and candy that captures the essence of this idyllic village, rounding out the perfect Vermont getaway.
Outdoor adventures in Grafton
Grafton is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, offering activities that change with the seasons, ensuring a year-round connection to Vermont's breathtaking landscapes. In winter, the Grafton Trails & Outdoor Center transforms into a snowy playground. Guests of the Grafton Inn enjoy complimentary access to snow tubing, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing, gliding through pristine trails framed by frosted trees. For those seeking even more wintry charm, the center also offers ice skating, sleigh rides, mountain biking on snow-packed paths, and a wine-and-cheese snowshoe tour — a delightful way to savor local flavors amid the serene winter wonderland. Just two hours away, one of Vermont's best-kept secrets awaits: a beautifully uncrowded ski resort that promises an unforgettable experience for those looking to elevate their visit to the next level.
As the snow melts and summer blankets the village in lush greenery, Grafton's outdoor allure takes on a new form. The Grafton Trails invite hikers to explore miles of scenic pathways, while the center's pond becomes a perfect spot for swimming. Adventure-seekers can take to the trails for mountain biking or enjoy a round of disc golf. Sports enthusiasts will appreciate the tennis and pickleball courts located at the Grafton Inn. For those yearning for a more tranquil experience, Mountain Mind & Movement yoga classes provide moments of peace and mindfulness amidst nature's beauty.
No matter the season, Grafton offers a blend of activity and serenity, ensuring visitors leave with memories of outdoor adventures framed by Vermont's ever-changing natural splendor. Just over an hour away, another charming Vermont village awaits exploration, offering scenic views and an infamous bridge.