A Postcard-Worthy Vermont Destination Is A Truly Walkable Village With Cozy Inns And Local Goods

In Grafton, the heartbeat of the town is undoubtedly the 224-year-old Grafton Inn, a historic gem cherished by locals and visitors alike. This charming escape boasts 42 uniquely appointed rooms and delicious local cuisine. Its prime location puts guests within walking distance of Grafton's most treasured landmarks, such as the Grafton Historical Society, where a museum brimming with fascinating local stories provides a glimpse into the town's rich past. For a touch of whimsy and learning, The Nature Museum delights visitors with exhibits on local flora, fauna, and geology. The museum's annual Fairy House Festival enchants both children and adults, inviting them to wander the "Fairy House Trail," where miniature fairy homes crafted by volunteers are hidden along the wooded path.

For a more secluded yet equally historic stay, Riverledge Farm offers a serene retreat steeped in New England charm. This 217-year-old property is a perfect blend of history and natural beauty, with an apple orchard nestled among miles of colonial stone walls that weave in and out of its 300 acres of wooded land. Guests can soak in the tranquil surroundings while imagining the generations who have walked these same paths, making it an ideal base for exploring Grafton's rich heritage and countryside.

Beyond the village, Grafton serves as a gateway to some of Vermont's most picturesque drives and experiences. A 100-mile driving loop leads travelers through a dozen charming covered bridges, making for an unforgettable journey through quintessential New England scenery. Food lovers will enjoy the Vermont Cheese Trail, which highlights artisanal cheeses from the state's top cheesemakers. Back in town, Plummer's Sugar House features organic maple syrup and candy that captures the essence of this idyllic village, rounding out the perfect Vermont getaway.