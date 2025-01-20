How To Get Married On A Budget In The Wedding Capital Of The World

Las Vegas has a long legacy as the Wedding Capital of the World for good reason. You can get a marriage license and get married there in less than 24 hours, and you don't even need an appointment. Every day, around 150 people decide to tie the knot in Vegas. Thanks to its same-day policy, it has a reputation for snap decision engagements turning into instant marriages — but that doesn't mean you can't plan your dream wedding there, too. If you choose Vegas, you'll be rewarded with wedding packages that include everything from a simple ceremony for two to a lurid extravaganza complete with an appearance from almost-Elvis — and it can be a lot cheaper than a traditional wedding.

The average wedding in the United States costs tens of thousands of dollars. If your budget is a bit smaller than that, but you want something more than a courthouse wedding in your home city, Vegas might be right for you. Start by making a list of what's important to you. How many guests do you want to attend? Do you want the chapel to include flowers, or will you bring your own? Do you already have a photographer in mind, or do you want to pick a plan that includes one? Like everything in Vegas, there are a lot of opportunities to spend more and have a more luxurious experience, but if you are strict about sticking to your budget, you can have a very beautiful wedding in Sin City without spending too much.