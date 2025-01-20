How To Get Married On A Budget In The Wedding Capital Of The World
Las Vegas has a long legacy as the Wedding Capital of the World for good reason. You can get a marriage license and get married there in less than 24 hours, and you don't even need an appointment. Every day, around 150 people decide to tie the knot in Vegas. Thanks to its same-day policy, it has a reputation for snap decision engagements turning into instant marriages — but that doesn't mean you can't plan your dream wedding there, too. If you choose Vegas, you'll be rewarded with wedding packages that include everything from a simple ceremony for two to a lurid extravaganza complete with an appearance from almost-Elvis — and it can be a lot cheaper than a traditional wedding.
The average wedding in the United States costs tens of thousands of dollars. If your budget is a bit smaller than that, but you want something more than a courthouse wedding in your home city, Vegas might be right for you. Start by making a list of what's important to you. How many guests do you want to attend? Do you want the chapel to include flowers, or will you bring your own? Do you already have a photographer in mind, or do you want to pick a plan that includes one? Like everything in Vegas, there are a lot of opportunities to spend more and have a more luxurious experience, but if you are strict about sticking to your budget, you can have a very beautiful wedding in Sin City without spending too much.
How to get your marriage license in Las Vegas
You can go to Vegas wedding chapels for vow renewals and non-legal ceremonies to celebrate your love. However, if you want to be legally married — at least before you head out for a magic show from Penn and Teller or another of the best-rated shows in Vegas — there's some paperwork to fill out. Fortunately, Vegas makes it easy.
All you need to do is apply for a marriage license online, then hop on Las Vegas's affordable public transportation and get a ride down to the Clark County Marriage License Bureau with your partner in crime. The process is very quick and effortless, and you'll be surrounded by other excited couples getting ready for their weddings. Usually, you'll be in and out within an hour. There is a legal fee that you'll need to pay, but it's less than $125 (at the time of this writing).
Because Las Vegas has no waiting period, you can head straight to the chapel if you want to. Don't forget to take a photo by the big heart sculpture outside the Marriage License Bureau before you leave! Pro tip: Take a picture for another happy couple first and then ask them to take one for you — it usually looks better than a selfie.
Where to get married in Vegas
There are many wedding chapels to choose from in Las Vegas, depending on what matters to you and what you want to spend. Many chapels offer cheap packages, though you should keep an eye on how much you might spend on the add-ons. Often, the base packages are fairly barebones, so make sure that you're budgeting based on what you actually want. The best thing about a Vegas wedding is that the venue can handle everything from photos to flowers, so all you have to do is put on your wedding gown, tux, or Starfleet uniform, show up at the right time, and pick a Las Vegas buffet for your "reception."
Little White Chapel [pictured] can provide you with an extremely classic Vegas experience, complete with Elvis and a pink Cadillac — just be aware that even though the ceremony itself is only around $150, you have to pay significantly more for a performance from Elvis and an extra $100 to have more than 10 guests. The Little Neon Chapel has a sliding scale of Elvis packages that are frequently discounted, too. If you don't want to be surprised at checkout, consider Love Story Wedding Chapel, which makes it easy to figure out the actual prices by including all fees and charges in the package price.