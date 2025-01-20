An Art Festival In The California Desert Is Free-To-Visit And On The 'Literal Edge Of Western Civilization'

Forget Burning Man, the once cutting-edge festival in the Nevada desert which has often sold out in recent years despite having grown increasingly expensive. How about an elusive art festival on the coast of Salton Sea, California, which is still — amazingly — completely free and unticketed?

The Bombay Beach Biennale, despite its name, takes place every year. It is described by its organizers as "a renegade celebration of art, music, and philosophy that takes place on the literal edge of western civilization — the shores of the Salton Sea." Located in a spot that looks positively post-apocalyptic, both the art and the wider program of performances, panels, and workshops reflects current concerns around the environment and societal collapse.

Sound intriguing? Then keep your eyes and ears open: one of the tenets of the festival is that the date of the three-day event, when everyone involved descends on Bombay Beach simultaneously, is only shared by word of mouth.