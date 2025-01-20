An Art Festival In The California Desert Is Free-To-Visit And On The 'Literal Edge Of Western Civilization'
Forget Burning Man, the once cutting-edge festival in the Nevada desert which has often sold out in recent years despite having grown increasingly expensive. How about an elusive art festival on the coast of Salton Sea, California, which is still — amazingly — completely free and unticketed?
The Bombay Beach Biennale, despite its name, takes place every year. It is described by its organizers as "a renegade celebration of art, music, and philosophy that takes place on the literal edge of western civilization — the shores of the Salton Sea." Located in a spot that looks positively post-apocalyptic, both the art and the wider program of performances, panels, and workshops reflects current concerns around the environment and societal collapse.
Sound intriguing? Then keep your eyes and ears open: one of the tenets of the festival is that the date of the three-day event, when everyone involved descends on Bombay Beach simultaneously, is only shared by word of mouth.
The history of Bombay Beach, California
Bombay Beach is undoubtedly one of the most evocative places on the West Coast in which to hold a countercultural arts festival. Indeed, in many ways it is arguable that the town is an exhibition in itself.
Bombay Beach was established in 1929 after an irrigation error allowed countless gallons of Colorado River water to flood into the area, creating the Salton Sea. For much of the 20th century, it was a busy resort visited by fishing enthusiasts, bathers, and beach lovers. But the water had no natural outlet, and it became increasingly saline. By the 1970s, the added issues of flooding and agricultural runoff meant that the lake became unusable for a time, and the fish and other wildlife died off. Bombay Beach became a ghost town. But it found a second life despite the previous disasters, and the Salton Sea is now home to an under-the-radar wildlife refuge.
In 2020, just 231 people were registered as permanent residents of Bombay Beach. However, it is now a hive for artists. Street art is found throughout the town, along with a few skeletal amenities, including a bar called the Ski Inn and a drive-in movie theater, located near lots dotted with abandoned trailers.
Visiting Bombay Beach Biennale
The three-day festival of art, performance, and philosophy, which has gained an increasing amount of coverage in the media in recent years, is just the highpoint of the annual event, according to the Bombay Beach Biennale website. In fact, the Biennale officially begins January 1, with a weekly events calendar building toward the main event. In 2024, the festival took place March 22-24.
The only way to get the lowdown is to get involved. The Biennale has its own Patreon, which grants you access to the festival's Discord community and grants subscribers a range of exclusive content, keeping you abreast of the latest happenings. Or perhaps you should just embrace the spirit of freedom and adventure on which the festival is undoubtedly founded and head down to Bombay Beach yourself, keeping your eyes peeled for splashes of color amid the desert dust.
Looking for other artsy hotspots on the west coast? California also boasts one quirky mountain town that mixes nature and art, as well as a secret village on the coast with an inviting art scene. Happy exploring!