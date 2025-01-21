New Yorkers Agree This Is The One Subway Train To Avoid At All Costs
The 24-hour subway system is more than just the cheapest way to navigate New York City, it's the heartbeat of the Big Apple. If you want to take the subway like a local, though, you should know that not all train lines are equal. They might all take you where you need to go eventually, but you'll have a faster, smoother trip on some trains than others. According to a 2022 survey of passengers by the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), the least popular subway is the D Train, with just 40% of riders feeling satisfied or very satisfied with their ride.
Its shoutout in Bob Dylan's "Visions of Johanna" might make you wonder if the D Train's poor reviews are due to any all-night escapades — and that might not be far from the truth. According to the MTA, the main drivers of customer dissatisfaction on the subway in general are the presence of homeless individuals seeking refuge on the trains, other passengers acting erratically, and concerns about personal safety. Another major issue for passengers is the possibility of train delays, which are irritatingly common on the D Train.
Taking the D Train
Route D runs all day and all night all year round from the Bronx to Coney Island in Brooklyn. Riders on Reddit's r/nycrail have complained that there are often delays and long waits for trains at the stations. This may be because, throughout its seriously long route through the Bronx, Manhattan, and Brooklyn, it often shares its tracks with other trains. There's not much you can do to avoid any issues with other passengers, but whatever you do, don't get on an empty subway car.
If you're able to, you're probably better off taking the D Train outside of peak hours. On weekdays, that means between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. when commuters are taking the train to work and between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. when they're heading back home. Of course, if you have somewhere to go in the morning or evening, there's not a lot you can do about that beyond taking an alternate route — but maybe try not to pick the A or E if you end up on other trains. Their ratings were only slightly better than the D Train.