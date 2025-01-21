New Yorkers Agree This Is The One Subway Train To Avoid At All Costs

The 24-hour subway system is more than just the cheapest way to navigate New York City, it's the heartbeat of the Big Apple. If you want to take the subway like a local, though, you should know that not all train lines are equal. They might all take you where you need to go eventually, but you'll have a faster, smoother trip on some trains than others. According to a 2022 survey of passengers by the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), the least popular subway is the D Train, with just 40% of riders feeling satisfied or very satisfied with their ride.

Its shoutout in Bob Dylan's "Visions of Johanna" might make you wonder if the D Train's poor reviews are due to any all-night escapades — and that might not be far from the truth. According to the MTA, the main drivers of customer dissatisfaction on the subway in general are the presence of homeless individuals seeking refuge on the trains, other passengers acting erratically, and concerns about personal safety. Another major issue for passengers is the possibility of train delays, which are irritatingly common on the D Train.