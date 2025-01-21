A Playful Public Art Installation In Bristol Introduces 'Surrealism Into The Public Realm'

Positioned along the waterfront in Bristol, one of the more affordable European cities with fewer crowds, is an unexpected find: a larger-than-life art installation that shows common objects — with a surprising twist. Created by British artist Alex Chinneck, this project consists of three sets of sculptures that playfully disrupt the world around its visitors, if only for a moment. All of his monumental pieces, described as "street furniture," are designed to playfully weave "moments of surrealism into the public realm," as he tells Dezeen. This can be seen in his previous work too, where he has melted bricks, unzipped buildings, bent walls, and made cars surf. Over the last decade, Chinneck has created around 30 publicly displayed works of art, and he continues to push the boundaries between the familiar and fantasy, the ordinary and extraordinary, and reality and illusion.

Chinneck is also a proponent of making art widely available in public spaces, as these installations can have positive impacts: They can be moving, inspiring, or thought-provoking; they can elevate people's experience or impression of a place; and, like in the case of these awe-inspiring portals, they can allow visitors to travel the globe via livestream. Chinneck believes that art should not be restricted to galleries, viewed only by those who specifically come to visit them. Instead, open spaces can be made "far more interesting and dynamic ... with the introduction of public art," he explains.

The three sets of sculptures are all permanent pieces created for Assembly Bristol, a workspace and park, as part of its new public art trail. They are free to visit. If you are planning a trip to Bristol, England, stop by the waterfront and spend some time with these playful re-imaginings of everyday objects.