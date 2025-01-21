Adventure Beckons At A Historic Utah Tourist Attraction With Stunning Views And Secret Tunnel

Some places don't aspire to be a destination. Instead, they revel in their quirky and kitschy allure. Highways across the United States are full of unique roadside attractions, the better to break up long drives across the country. Their wacky charm compels travelers to pull over and investigate if only to answer that age-old question: What on earth is that?

The Hole N" The Rock is one such place that delivers on that and more. It's a short drive from Moab, Utah. If you're planning a trip through Utah's unforgettable national parks, you'll find Hole N" The Rock sandwiched between Canyonlands and Arches National Parks.

The attraction is impossible to miss. "Hole N" The Rock" is spelled out, completely mispunctuated, in blazing white letters 20 feet high on the red cliffs. A giant arrow helpfully points motorists to the entrance, throwing subtlety out the window. Hole N" The Rock tells you exactly what to expect. Yet this odd little place has plenty of surprises for curious visitors.