Japan's Unique 'Art Island' Is Renowned For Museums, Sculptures, And Impressive Coastal Architecture
When most travelers think of where to go in Japan, Tokyo usually tops the list, but there's so much more to discover throughout the Japanese archipelago besides its iconic capital city. In fact, a trip to notoriously expensive Japan can be more affordable if you skip Tokyo altogether. A unique alternative that's off the beaten path and perfect for art lovers is Naoshima Island, only accessible by ferry and brimming with world-class museums and chic hotels.
Surrounded by the Seto Inland Sea, Naoshima Island has a small population of around 3,000 people, and since 1918, it has been home to the smelting center for Mitsubishi Materials. However, it wasn't until later in the 20th century that its reputation as an art island was born. In 1992, the Benesse House Museum opened on the island's southwestern coast, a museum-cum-hotel concept designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Tadao Ando. The Benesse Art Site Naoshima has now expanded over the decades since, with multiple art museums, galleries, and sculpture gardens all over the island. Here, travelers can view top masterpieces by world-renowned artists in a stunning natural setting composed of lush mountains, sandy beaches, and the tranquil Seto Inland Sea.
To reach Naoshima Island, you must take a ferry from either the Uno Port (in Okayama)or Takamatsu Port (in Kagawa) to the island's Miyanoura Port (west side) or Honmura Port (east side). While there are a few routes, we recommend driving or taking the train from Osaka, the foodie city nicknamed 'Japan's kitchen,' and then boarding the 20-minute ferry from Uno Port in the Okayama Prefecture. There are free shuttle rides for Benesse House overnight guests from the port to the Benesse Art Site.
What to see and do on Naoshima Island
Your first stop on Naoshima Island should be the Benesse House Museum, which was the inaugural art exhibit space on the island. While in America, there are many museums where the architecture rivals the art, the Benesse House Museum is a true minimalist marvel to behold. The museum's galleries showcase works by leading modern and contemporary artists, including Jean-Michel Basquiat, Robert Rauschenberg, Sam Francis, George Rickey, and Alberto Giacometti. The masterpieces continue outdoors along the undulating grassy lawn leading down to the Benesse House Beach. Here, sculptures by Yayoi Kusama, Niki de Saint Phalle, Walter de Maria, and Shinro Ohtake are found against the beautiful backdrop of the sea.
Another must-visit museum on Naoshima Island is the Chichu Art Museum, which has a subterranean design by Tadao Ando. Here, visitors will find Claude Monet's famous water lily paintings and a James Turrell installation entitled "Open Sky." The minimalist concrete architecture was constructed primarily underground so as not to disrupt the landscape. It is lit almost entirely by skylights. "The museum, tucked into the concrete folds of Tadao Ando's architecture, is less about the art hanging on the walls and more about the vibes of the space itself," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The play of light, the angles, the way the sea breeze and sunlight infiltrate every corner. You cannot capture that in a picture," they elaborate. For fans of Tadao Ando's architecture, there is also the Ando Museum in Naoshima. Inside a historic and traditional Japanese house, the master architect crafted a concrete interior to exhibit his designs and drafts.
Where to stay on Naoshima Island
Spend a few nights at one of the four hotels at the Benesse Art Site to truly immerse yourself in the unique environment of Naoshima Island. The Benesse House Museum hotel, which is set inside the Benesse House Museum, offers 10 rooms and suites with floor-to-ceiling windows framing the idyllic landscape. The minimalist, light-filled spaces are decorated with artworks from the museum's collections, and all boast balconies overlooking the sculpture garden and the sea.
Accessible by monorail from the museum is the Benesse House Oval, an innovative rounded structure with six suites and a private lounge for guests. Another option is the Benesse House Park, a wooden building designed by Tadao Ando. Its sea-facing suites, tucked into the hills, also overlook the artwork-dotted lawn. If you want to be closest to the sea, book one of the 10 rooms at Benesse House Beach, whose floor-to-ceiling windows make it feel like you're floating above the water.
The Benesse Art Site boasts multiple dining outlets, including the waterfront Terrace Restaurant, which offers a French-inspired menu, and the Museum Issen Restaurant, serving Japanese cuisine that highlights locally sourced seafood. Next to Benesse House Park is the Benesse House Spa, which is open daily for massages and facials.