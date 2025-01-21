Japan's Unique 'Art Island' Is Renowned For Museums, Sculptures, And Impressive Coastal Architecture

When most travelers think of where to go in Japan, Tokyo usually tops the list, but there's so much more to discover throughout the Japanese archipelago besides its iconic capital city. In fact, a trip to notoriously expensive Japan can be more affordable if you skip Tokyo altogether. A unique alternative that's off the beaten path and perfect for art lovers is Naoshima Island, only accessible by ferry and brimming with world-class museums and chic hotels.

Surrounded by the Seto Inland Sea, Naoshima Island has a small population of around 3,000 people, and since 1918, it has been home to the smelting center for Mitsubishi Materials. However, it wasn't until later in the 20th century that its reputation as an art island was born. In 1992, the Benesse House Museum opened on the island's southwestern coast, a museum-cum-hotel concept designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Tadao Ando. The Benesse Art Site Naoshima has now expanded over the decades since, with multiple art museums, galleries, and sculpture gardens all over the island. Here, travelers can view top masterpieces by world-renowned artists in a stunning natural setting composed of lush mountains, sandy beaches, and the tranquil Seto Inland Sea.

To reach Naoshima Island, you must take a ferry from either the Uno Port (in Okayama)or Takamatsu Port (in Kagawa) to the island's Miyanoura Port (west side) or Honmura Port (east side). While there are a few routes, we recommend driving or taking the train from Osaka, the foodie city nicknamed 'Japan's kitchen,' and then boarding the 20-minute ferry from Uno Port in the Okayama Prefecture. There are free shuttle rides for Benesse House overnight guests from the port to the Benesse Art Site.