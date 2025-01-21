The Colorado Train Station With A World-Class Hotel And Award-Winning Restaurants

While train stations may seem like utilitarian spaces simply designed to help get you from point A to point B, at Denver's Union Station, you'll find yourself wanting to stay awhile thanks to its high-end hotel, grand Great Hall, and outstanding restaurants and bars. Set in the heart of the Lower Downtown (LoDo) neighborhood, you can get a direct train from Denver International Airport, the largest airport in America to Union Station; it takes less than 45 minutes. Along with its airport service, it can connect you to destinations around the city on RTD bus and rail. It's also an Amtrak station, so you can travel the country from here, including taking the Winter Park Express, one of Colorado's best train rides for scenic, snowy mountain views.

A big part of what makes Union Station so impressive and worth visiting, even if you don't have a train ticket, is how it combines historic beauty with modern luxury and convenience. The station here first opened in 1881 as the largest building in the American West. Then, to make room for the growing number of passengers, it was expanded and rebuilt in 1914, and that grand, granite Beaux-Arts style building still stands. As railroad use fell out of favor during the 20th century, the station was neglected. But in 2014 it was completely revitalized to — and even beyond — its former glory.

The massive and elegant Great Hall is at the station's heart; it was updated with the goal of becoming "the city's living room," according to Denver Urbanism. If you've seen it, you know they succeeded. Ten years later, Union Station underwent another multi-million dollar refresh, and it's looking better than ever.