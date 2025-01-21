One Of Delaware's Hidden Gems Is A Historic Garden With Timeless Beauty And Tranquil Charm

Delaware is heaven for horticulturists as the region's numerous grand estates are enhanced by world-class gardens. Under an hour from Philadelphia, estates like Longwood Gardens, the Nemours Estate, and Winterthur draw crowds who appreciate embellishments like topiary, mazes, and dancing fountains. For a more low-key, under-the-radar garden experience, seek out the Marian Coffin Garden in Wilmington, which is under 10 minutes from Nemours and Winterthur and 20 minutes from Longwood Gardens.

Named for the pioneering landscape architect who designed this garden beginning in 1916, it, like the other three mentioned, was the pride of the mansion owned by the affluent Du Pont family, later known for their work in the automotive industry. Unfortunately, the mansion, named Gibraltar, is now derelict and cannot be visited, resulting in far fewer visitors and a special pall of decaying beauty cast over the historically recreated garden, which is meticulously maintained by Preservation Delaware.

Coffin attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as one of four female students in 1901, studied gardens throughout Europe, and contributed to 50 celebrated gardens, including Winterthur, the New York Botanical Garden, and the landscape of the University of Delaware. She had a lifelong friendship with the owner of Winterthur, Henry Francis du Pont, who was a horticulturist himself and recommended Coffin for landscape design work. She started her firm, which became successful and established her as one of America's first formally trained female landscape architects when no men would employ her in the early 1900s before women achieved the right to vote.