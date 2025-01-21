One Of Delaware's Hidden Gems Is A Historic Garden With Timeless Beauty And Tranquil Charm
Delaware is heaven for horticulturists as the region's numerous grand estates are enhanced by world-class gardens. Under an hour from Philadelphia, estates like Longwood Gardens, the Nemours Estate, and Winterthur draw crowds who appreciate embellishments like topiary, mazes, and dancing fountains. For a more low-key, under-the-radar garden experience, seek out the Marian Coffin Garden in Wilmington, which is under 10 minutes from Nemours and Winterthur and 20 minutes from Longwood Gardens.
Named for the pioneering landscape architect who designed this garden beginning in 1916, it, like the other three mentioned, was the pride of the mansion owned by the affluent Du Pont family, later known for their work in the automotive industry. Unfortunately, the mansion, named Gibraltar, is now derelict and cannot be visited, resulting in far fewer visitors and a special pall of decaying beauty cast over the historically recreated garden, which is meticulously maintained by Preservation Delaware.
Coffin attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as one of four female students in 1901, studied gardens throughout Europe, and contributed to 50 celebrated gardens, including Winterthur, the New York Botanical Garden, and the landscape of the University of Delaware. She had a lifelong friendship with the owner of Winterthur, Henry Francis du Pont, who was a horticulturist himself and recommended Coffin for landscape design work. She started her firm, which became successful and established her as one of America's first formally trained female landscape architects when no men would employ her in the early 1900s before women achieved the right to vote.
Exploring the Marian Coffin Garden
Open daily from sunrise to sunset and free to visit, the Marian Coffin Garden is in the Italianate Beaux Arts style with touches of less formal English garden design. Coffin developed this two-acre garden over seven years for the owners of Gibraltar, H. Rodney Sharp and Isabella du Pont Sharp. Out of necessity due to topography, it is separated into terraces along a 30-foot sudden decline from Gibraltar to the flower garden. A marble staircase adds to the elegance of the formal garden, passing an evergreen and pool terrace garden before reaching the piece de resistance: the flower garden. Preservation Delaware transformed the pool into a reflecting pond where koi now swim amongst underwater lilies.
Coffin planted the flowers and trees so that there's often something in bloom. Magnolias, tulips, and azaleas in early spring give way to irises and peonies. Summer brings the fragrant and colorful blooms of crape myrtle trees, lilies, and gladioli. The bright colors of spring and summer change to the warm hues of fall, noticeable when the needles of the bald cypress trees lining the 200-foot walkway turn from green to rusty red. Adding to the enchantment of the tranquil garden are 35 strategically placed statues, mostly handpicked by the Sharps in Europe and Asia, as well as outbuildings like a tea house and a carriage house.
Accommodations and dining in Wilmington
With easy access via I-95, Amtrak, and the Philadelphia airport, Wilmington is a convenient and affordable weekend getaway. In the Mid-Atlantic region, surrounded by the farmland and forested hills of the Brandywine Valley, Wilmington is Delaware's largest city, with a population of 71,675 as of 2023. The pretty, walkable downtown area is where you'll find the city's top hotel, the 12-story luxury Hotel Du Pont. The Playhouse at Rodney Square Theater is in the hotel, as is the elegant brasserie Le Cavalier and the DE.CO food hall. For a more intimate option, The Quoin boutique hotel features 24 thoughtfully designed guest rooms, a rooftop lounge, and a café.
Market Street and Union Street downtown offer a range of dining choices, but a visit to Wilmington wouldn't be complete without eating seafood on the waterfront. On the Delaware River and a stone's throw from the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, Wilmington receives daily catches of fish and shellfish. Banks Seafood is a popular spot on the Wilmington Riverfront for oysters, crab cakes, and 50 wines by the glass. Or, head to Lestardo's Crab House in nearby New Castle for a traditional crab dinner.
Art lovers shouldn't miss the city's Delaware Art Museum, with works by Edward Hopper and Winslow Homer as well as a nine-acre sculpture garden. Travelers who love discovering hidden gems and have the time to venture outside the city could head to Baltimore's free bookstore, a literary hub, or a tranquil beach on Maryland's Chesapeake Bay.