A Scenic Wisconsin Resort City On Lake Michigan's Shores Offers Beach Camping And Beautiful Trails

Is there anything better than spending a lovely week camping by the beach? It's an experience that varies widely by location, common in some regions and unheard of in others. Thankfully, the beautiful Lake Michigan shore is lined with lovely beaches that make for great summer getaways. The area's lakeside resort cities welcome campers and travelers to stay awhile, soaking up the sunshine, enjoying waterfront views, and taking dips in the clear, refreshing water.

Great Lakes attractions range from cute coastal towns full of food to an area where you can swim in some of the clearest water in America. Two Rivers, Wisconsin, is one such place. Tucked on the Lake Michigan shore just north of Manitowoc, its name perfectly sums up the town's location. It was built at the confluence of the Twin Rivers, both of which exit into Lake Michigan at the beach. The spot, blessed with plenty of natural beauty, is a true resort city, with camping options galore, a handful of inns, and some cozy bed and breakfasts. Best of all, there are plenty of trails along the beach and through the forest, giving you options whether your pleasure is a leisurely stroll or a longer, more exhilarating bike ride.

Marked by the tallest lighthouse on the Great Lakes, Two Rivers is a historic fishing and shipping port. In a nod to its importance as a summertime getaway, the town is also the birthplace of the now-ubiquitous ice cream sundae. The first time this iconic dessert was served here was in the early 1880s, and you can taste the history yourself with a visit to the Washington House Museum and Visitor Center on Jefferson Street.