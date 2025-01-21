A Scenic Wisconsin Resort City On Lake Michigan's Shores Offers Beach Camping And Beautiful Trails
Is there anything better than spending a lovely week camping by the beach? It's an experience that varies widely by location, common in some regions and unheard of in others. Thankfully, the beautiful Lake Michigan shore is lined with lovely beaches that make for great summer getaways. The area's lakeside resort cities welcome campers and travelers to stay awhile, soaking up the sunshine, enjoying waterfront views, and taking dips in the clear, refreshing water.
Great Lakes attractions range from cute coastal towns full of food to an area where you can swim in some of the clearest water in America. Two Rivers, Wisconsin, is one such place. Tucked on the Lake Michigan shore just north of Manitowoc, its name perfectly sums up the town's location. It was built at the confluence of the Twin Rivers, both of which exit into Lake Michigan at the beach. The spot, blessed with plenty of natural beauty, is a true resort city, with camping options galore, a handful of inns, and some cozy bed and breakfasts. Best of all, there are plenty of trails along the beach and through the forest, giving you options whether your pleasure is a leisurely stroll or a longer, more exhilarating bike ride.
Marked by the tallest lighthouse on the Great Lakes, Two Rivers is a historic fishing and shipping port. In a nod to its importance as a summertime getaway, the town is also the birthplace of the now-ubiquitous ice cream sundae. The first time this iconic dessert was served here was in the early 1880s, and you can taste the history yourself with a visit to the Washington House Museum and Visitor Center on Jefferson Street.
Staying and playing on the lakeside in Two Rivers
Wisconsin may not be the first state that leaps to mind when planning a beachside stay, but nothing beats a lakeside vacation. With about 800 miles of shoreline on Lake Michigan, the state offers up plenty of swimming, boating, hiking, and lounging opportunities to dive into, and Two Rivers is the epitome of a Lake Michigan resort town. To prove it, look no further than Neshotah Park, home to the town's beautiful, sandy beach with playgrounds, volleyball courts, picnicking options, and a kayak launch.
Two Rivers has a variety of lakeside diversions, but one of the favorites is walking and hiking the shore. Mariners Trail is a seven-mile-long, multi-use paved path that follows the lakeside between Two Rivers and the next town to the south, Manitowoc. It connects to the Rawley Point Bike Trail, which runs five miles north into Point Beach State Forest, home of the iconic Rawley Point Lighthouse. The park has many miles of trails, including forest and beach trails. It is an excellent spot for hiking and biking in the summer and cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, and snowshoeing in the winter.
Camping is popular in Two Rivers as well, and the town fashions itself as a summer lakeside retreat. Whether you bring a tent, van, trailer, or RV, you'll have a choice of sites where you can plant your flag. Many campgrounds have sites right on the water, or at least have beach access and lake views. Point Beach State Forest is a popular spot for a quiet getaway, with 129 campsites, cabins, group camping, and six miles of shoreline. RV parks include the Village Inn on the Lake, Seagull Marina and Campground, and Scheffel's Hideaway.
When and how to explore Two Rivers
Two Rivers is nestled on the Wisconsin shore of Lake Michigan, roughly three hours north of Chicago and only about 45 minutes southeast of Green Bay. It's only a few miles east of Interstate 43, the major road north into Green Bay. Continuing north out of town on State Route 42 takes you onto beautiful Door County, Wisconsin, connected by a coastal byway with unmatched views.
Of course, you don't have to camp to stay in Two Rivers. There are inns and bed and breakfasts sprinkled around town, including a few chain motels along I-43 in nearby Manitowoc. Many of the campgrounds also have inns or cabins, such as the Lighthouse Inn and Village Inn, both of which are located on the lakefront and offer spectacular views.
Like most Great Lakes destinations, Two Rivers experiences cold winters and lovely, mild summers. The best time of year to visit is mid-summer, according to Weather Spark's tourism score, with the optimum weather peaking in early August. During this period, daytime highs hit the upper 70s, while nighttime lows stay above 60. Camping season in Two Rivers begins around April and lasts through November, but specific dates vary with each campground. Remember, though, that visiting during the shoulder seasons can be pretty chilly, with average lows in April and November typically landing in the 30s.