Hidden In New York's Hudson Valley Is An Inn Claiming To Be America's Oldest Still In Operation

New York's Hudson Valley is full of small towns with charming boutiques, great restaurants, and outdoor activities. It's also got a lot of history, particularly around the founding of this country. If that's right up your alley, there is an inn in Rhinebeck, New York, that you have to put on your must-stay list. According to the Historic Hotels of America program, the Beekman Arms Inn is the oldest continuously running inn in the country. The inn was opened in 1704, but the owner's son relocated the building to its current home at the "Ryn Beck" crossroads in 1766. These days, it's combined with the Delamater Inn, the American Gothic-style spot in the same location from 1844, and it's absolutely gorgeous. The dates of the inn's construction and opening predate the next most historic inn in America — the Colonial Inn in Concord, Massachusetts — cinching the title of America's oldest continuously operating inn. However, that claim of being the oldest inn isn't the only reason to stay there.

If you like visiting places where American presidents have slept, you're going to love this. George Washington, the first president of the U.S., did sleep here. It's also the place where Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr got into their famous argument before their duel, something fans of the "Hamilton" musical will know all about. The Marquis de Lafayette, who fought in the American Revolutionary War, stayed here, as did founding father Robert Livingston. More modern celebrity guests include Lauren Bacall, Frank Sinatra, Neil Armstrong, Jack Nicholson, Hillary and Bill Clinton, and even Michael Cera.