'One Of Costa Rica's Most Beautiful Waterfalls' Is Wide, Wispy, Dreamy, And Perfect For Swimming

Costa Rica is one of those dream vacation destinations that is famous for not only its idyllic beaches and "pura vida" lifestyle, but also its vibrant nature, which can be seen in its many incredible parks. These include the underrated hiker's paradise of Braulio Carrillo National Park or Rainmaker Conservation Park, one of Central America's most biologically diverse properties. However, one way to experience the pure beauty of Costa Rica is to spend some time swimming under one of the country's incredibly refreshing rainforest waterfalls. If you are looking for the perfect Costa Rican waterfall to relax under (and take some stunning photos next to), look no further than Llanos de Cortés, which Two Weeks in Costa Rica's Jennifer Turnbull-Houde and Matthew Houde, who have lived in the country since 2013, named "one of Costa Rica's most beautiful waterfalls."

And these two travel bloggers aren't alone. When you look online for the most beautiful waterfalls in this small Central American country, Llanos de Cortés is almost always mentioned. There are a few reasons for this. Llanos de Cortés is magnificently large, standing at 40 feet tall and 50 feet wide. This creates the effect of a constant wispy curtain of white water rushing over the falls and into the pool below, making this waterfall not only impressive, but also photogenic. Additionally, the pool below the waterfall is perfect for swimming, and there is even a sandy beach leading up to the swimming hole where you can stretch out on a towel and soak up the sun.