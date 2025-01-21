'One Of Costa Rica's Most Beautiful Waterfalls' Is Wide, Wispy, Dreamy, And Perfect For Swimming
Costa Rica is one of those dream vacation destinations that is famous for not only its idyllic beaches and "pura vida" lifestyle, but also its vibrant nature, which can be seen in its many incredible parks. These include the underrated hiker's paradise of Braulio Carrillo National Park or Rainmaker Conservation Park, one of Central America's most biologically diverse properties. However, one way to experience the pure beauty of Costa Rica is to spend some time swimming under one of the country's incredibly refreshing rainforest waterfalls. If you are looking for the perfect Costa Rican waterfall to relax under (and take some stunning photos next to), look no further than Llanos de Cortés, which Two Weeks in Costa Rica's Jennifer Turnbull-Houde and Matthew Houde, who have lived in the country since 2013, named "one of Costa Rica's most beautiful waterfalls."
And these two travel bloggers aren't alone. When you look online for the most beautiful waterfalls in this small Central American country, Llanos de Cortés is almost always mentioned. There are a few reasons for this. Llanos de Cortés is magnificently large, standing at 40 feet tall and 50 feet wide. This creates the effect of a constant wispy curtain of white water rushing over the falls and into the pool below, making this waterfall not only impressive, but also photogenic. Additionally, the pool below the waterfall is perfect for swimming, and there is even a sandy beach leading up to the swimming hole where you can stretch out on a towel and soak up the sun.
What to know before you visit Llanos de Cortés
The best time to plan your visit to the Llanos de Cortés waterfall is from January to August. May is a particularly beautiful month at all waterfalls in Guanacaste, as the beginning of the rainy season turns everything brilliant green. While the falls can get busy on the weekends with locals who head to the beach to picnic and hang out with their families, you may get the place almost entirely to yourself if you visit on a weekday. It is important to note that while you are allowed to swim in the pool around the falls, swimming directly under the waterfall or climbing behind it is no longer allowed.
Getting to the falls does require a short five-minute hike from the guarded gate, where you will have to pay a small entrance fee. However, this hike is quite pleasant, with one reviewer on TripAdvisor noting, "It's just a short downhill walk (mostly stairs, some simple hiking trails) from the parking lot to these beautiful falls." Plus, the quick walk will give you the chance to take in some of the surrounding wildlife like tropical birds and monkeys. Furthermore, the water in the swimming hole is cool and clean, making it a great place to take a refreshing dip after your rainforest stroll. The same reviewer on TripAdvisor also mentioned that the Llanos de Cortés park does have some basic amenities onsite and explained, "Bathrooms and changing rooms available in the parking lot. There are some snack and souvenir vendors; some took credit cards/electronic payments."
How to add Llanos de Cortés into your Costa Rica trip
A visit to the Llanos de Cortés waterfall is a great option for anyone who is spending time in Guanacaste Province. The Llanos de Cortés waterfall is conveniently located about 25 minutes via car from Liberia (the capital of the province and the location of the closest international airport). The falls are only about an hour drive from Playas del Coco and its vibrant nightlife and only around 50 minutes from the laid back and secret beach of Playa Panama. Furthermore, the famous Tamarindo Beach is a two-hour drive from Llanos de Cortés. While that is a little further away, heading to Tamarindo might be worth it just for the beautiful sunset views and surfing opportunities on beginner-friendly waves.
In addition to being close to many top destinations in Guanacaste, Llanos de Cortés is also not too far from some of Costa Rica's most popular nature parks. The falls are an hour drive from Rincón de la Vieja National Park, which contains two impressive volcanoes. The Llanos de Cortés waterfall is also a two-hour drive from the famous Monteverde Cloud Forest in Puntarenas, which is a biodiversity haven where travelers can spot the famous and rare quetzal bird, go zip-lining, tour a coffee plantation, or hike through dark green, misty rainforests that have an otherworldly feel.