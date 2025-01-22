The Little-Known Florida City Just Outside Miami With A Massive Flea Market And Unique Architecture

If you're looking to spend some time in Florida, Miami is always a prime destination. Not only is it the second-largest city in the Sunshine state (and, surprisingly, the rudest city in America), but it's home to so many fascinating suburbs and neighborhoods. One of the smallest and most captivating is Opa-locka. Situated just north of the Miami International Airport (and one of Florida's artsiest neighborhoods), Opa-locka is a unique hidden gem.

But what makes this 4.1-square-mile neighborhood so engaging? Well, the main attraction is the enormous Opa Locka Flea Market on the west side. The market is a mixture of indoor and outdoor vendor spaces, with over 200 stalls in the air-conditioned building. It's also open 365 days of the year, making it an ideal choice for holiday shopping.

While the flea market is certainly the crown jewel of the city, Opa-locka is fun to explore, thanks to its Moorish revival architecture, walkable streets, and connection to Hollywood movies like "Bad Boys." Here's everything you need to know about this city.