The Mysterious Pyramids Of This Iconic Mexican Destination Rival Ancient Egypt
Mention an ancient city of pyramids shrouded in mystery, wild myths, and legends about its original inhabitants and builders, and most people will assume you are describing the iconic and mysterious structures of Ancient Egypt. But Giza isn't the only place in the world with pyramids. The remains of one of the largest cities of the ancient world, with enormous pyramids comparable to those in the Valley of the Nile, can be found about 30 miles northeast of Mexico City in the city of Teotihuacan.
Teotihuacan was a thriving urban center and religious site of the warlike Aztec Empire, but the Aztecs were not its first inhabitants. The Aztecs (or Mexica) spread from their original home, the island city of Mexcaltitán on the Pacific Coast in around A.D. 1100, conquering everything in their path. Having subdued the original inhabitants of Teotihuacan, they made nearby Tenochtitlan (modern-day Mexico City) their capital in 1325 AD. But very little is known about who built this remarkable city and its vast pyramids, or even what it was originally called.
Archaeologists and historians believe that the pyramids were constructed sometime during the 1st and 7th centuries. The city itself appears to have been one of the largest and most significant urban centers of the ancient world, "the largest city anywhere in the Western Hemisphere before the 1400s," according to George Cowgill, an archaeologist at Arizona State University. Teotihuacan flourished and declined hundreds of years before the Aztecs arrived from the west and appears to have had a cultural and economic influence that stretched across modern Mexico and as far south as Guatemala.
Gods, pyramids, and a magical aerial sunrise
Teotihuacan is one of the finest archaeological sites in the world with the best pyramids in Mexico. It offers a fascinating insight into the remarkable Aztec civilization, as well as glimpses into the amazing yet mysterious culture of the people who preceded them. The site is enormous and exploring it in depth can take up most of a day.
Most visitors start on the Avenue of the Dead, the main street of the ancient city. The view down this impressive 1.2-mile-long boulevard is breathtaking, with low-rise pyramid complexes flanking the entire stretch and the looming bulk of the Pyramid of the Sun in the distance. This pyramid, and its sister structure the Pyramid of the Moon, are the two most dramatic and eye-catching elements of Teotihuacan and are well worth spending some time exploring. The smaller Temple of the Feathered Serpent is also an unmissable part of a trip to Teotihuacan, thanks to its ornate sculptures and carvings of Quetzalcoatl, a feathered serpent god, and Tlaloc, the god of storms.
While traipsing around the site on foot is a great idea, the ultimate way to see Teotihuacan and to get a sense of its scale and complexity is from the sky. Hot air balloon rides take flight over the ancient city throughout the day, but an early start is by far the best option, giving you the chance to bask in the first rays of the sun as it rises above the pyramids, casting a magical, golden glow across the cityscape.
The best ways to visit Teotihuacan
The pyramids of Teotihuacan are located around 30 miles outside Mexico City near the town of San Juan Teotihuacan. Getting to the pyramids isn't the simplest task, but neither is it an insurmountable challenge. Most travelers opt for a tour. There are a wide variety of options that either set off from the city center or include hotel pickup and drop-off.
But getting to Teotihuacan under your own steam is absolutely possible, although it does require a little more endeavor and bravery! If you are willing to do some research and be bold, then not only will you save money, but you'll also be able to get to the site in time to enjoy the first hot air balloon flight of the morning, giving you stunning vistas of the pyramids in all their glory.
There are three main ways to get to Teotihuacan without joining an organized tour. You can rent a car and drive yourself, which is affordable but does involve navigating some slightly sketchy neighborhoods and poorly maintained roads. You can also hire a taxi, which is probably the easiest and most secure way to travel, but not the cheapest option, as you'll want to ask them to return to pick you up as well. Finally, the most adventurous way is to get a metro to the Terminal del Norte bus station before jumping on a public bus to the pyramids!