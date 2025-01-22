The Mysterious Pyramids Of This Iconic Mexican Destination Rival Ancient Egypt

Mention an ancient city of pyramids shrouded in mystery, wild myths, and legends about its original inhabitants and builders, and most people will assume you are describing the iconic and mysterious structures of Ancient Egypt. But Giza isn't the only place in the world with pyramids. The remains of one of the largest cities of the ancient world, with enormous pyramids comparable to those in the Valley of the Nile, can be found about 30 miles northeast of Mexico City in the city of Teotihuacan.

Teotihuacan was a thriving urban center and religious site of the warlike Aztec Empire, but the Aztecs were not its first inhabitants. The Aztecs (or Mexica) spread from their original home, the island city of Mexcaltitán on the Pacific Coast in around A.D. 1100, conquering everything in their path. Having subdued the original inhabitants of Teotihuacan, they made nearby Tenochtitlan (modern-day Mexico City) their capital in 1325 AD. But very little is known about who built this remarkable city and its vast pyramids, or even what it was originally called.

Archaeologists and historians believe that the pyramids were constructed sometime during the 1st and 7th centuries. The city itself appears to have been one of the largest and most significant urban centers of the ancient world, "the largest city anywhere in the Western Hemisphere before the 1400s," according to George Cowgill, an archaeologist at Arizona State University. Teotihuacan flourished and declined hundreds of years before the Aztecs arrived from the west and appears to have had a cultural and economic influence that stretched across modern Mexico and as far south as Guatemala.