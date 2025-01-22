Austria's Igloo Village Is An Artistic Hotel Made Of Snow With A Restaurant, Sauna, And Mountain Views
Picturing your dream vacation stay in a low-temperature environment might entail a warm cabin rental, where you can cozy up by a fireplace, or a hotel room, where you can watch the snow gently tap the glass of a large window. While the typical spots are great vacation options, staying in an unconventional place might make your trip more memorable.
In places like Austria, you can stay in an igloo village and live in the Tyrolean mountains, which cover more than 9,840 feet of the Swiss Alps. All of the rooms are inside igloos, including the restaurant and bar. The chain hotel stay is called Iglu-Dorf, which has five locations in three countries, all of them located in the Alps. The Austrian village, specifically, is in Innsbruck Kühtai.
Austria is known for its offbeat tourist attractions, like Hellbrunn Palace, and the whimsical country continues to deliver storybook realities with outstanding views. With Europe's famous mountain range as the booking's perimeter, the scenery is iconic — and you can enjoy it in places like a whirlpool! The Austrian location is about 6,560 feet above sea level (via Iglu-Dorf) and includes many different amenities, even that high up.
About the igloo village
At Iglu-Dorf Kühtai (or any of the locations for that matter), you'll want to bring the right articles of clothing, meaning there's no need to pack items like shorts when visiting Austria. There's no modern technology, like a heater, to give you warmth while inside. The temperature typically stays at 28 degrees Fahrenheit. With exercise, fleece blankets, hot food and beverages, as well as amenities like an on-property sauna, guests are said to be warm with the proper garments. Layers are important, as the bedrooms only have thin thermal foam mats and sleeping bags. If you need a pillow, you must bring your own.
The villages have public restrooms, unless you reserve a room at the Romantic Igloo Plus or the Romantic Igloo Suite. The Romantic Igloo Suite is the only room with a whirlpool inside the stay. Otherwise, overnight guests can use the public whirlpool.
Before restaurants hopped on the "igloo dining" trend, the real thing existed in places like Innsbruck Kühtai. The restaurant's interior has gorgeous art walls made of snow and lounge spaces to enjoy the scenery. Being in the Swiss Alps, they have Swiss cheese fondue on the menu, along with homemade mulled wine. In the evening, you can enjoy a glass of champagne from the ice bar and watch the sunset behind the mountain peaks.
Activities in the Swiss Alps
At the igloo village, you can stay for the day or overnight. As an overnight guest, your holiday will be filled with inclusive perks, like a welcome drink, an all-you-can-eat fondue with mountain cheese, and morning tea brought right to your sleeping bag. You can jam-pack your days with thrilling journeys and, if you do so, be sure to unwind in the whirlpool or warm up in the sauna to soothe your muscles after the excursions are over.
From team-building exercises to intimate moments, the village offers plenty of events for guests to be entertained. You can build an igloo, carve snow sculptures, go snowshoeing, or even propose and get married to your significant other. Travelers staying the night could continue the adventure until the evening hours. A night walk or snowshoe trek is included. Everything comes with a postcard backdrop of the famous snow-capped skyline. The Iglu-Dorf staff are here to check off every traveler's bucket list moments in one of the most epic locations.
The stay is backed up with dazzling Google reviews, with the Austrian property almost hitting 4.5 stars with over 100 reviews. "Unforgettable" is a common term visitors use to describe their experience here. With cinematic views and special bells-and-whistles in the village, you'll be so happy you chose an igloo rather than a typical cabin lodge or hotel.