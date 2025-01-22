Austria's Igloo Village Is An Artistic Hotel Made Of Snow With A Restaurant, Sauna, And Mountain Views

Picturing your dream vacation stay in a low-temperature environment might entail a warm cabin rental, where you can cozy up by a fireplace, or a hotel room, where you can watch the snow gently tap the glass of a large window. While the typical spots are great vacation options, staying in an unconventional place might make your trip more memorable.

In places like Austria, you can stay in an igloo village and live in the Tyrolean mountains, which cover more than 9,840 feet of the Swiss Alps. All of the rooms are inside igloos, including the restaurant and bar. The chain hotel stay is called Iglu-Dorf, which has five locations in three countries, all of them located in the Alps. The Austrian village, specifically, is in Innsbruck Kühtai.

Austria is known for its offbeat tourist attractions, like Hellbrunn Palace, and the whimsical country continues to deliver storybook realities with outstanding views. With Europe's famous mountain range as the booking's perimeter, the scenery is iconic — and you can enjoy it in places like a whirlpool! The Austrian location is about 6,560 feet above sea level (via Iglu-Dorf) and includes many different amenities, even that high up.