The Unexpected Deadly Risk To Be Aware Of When You Go To Bars In Southeast Asia
A trip to Southeast Asia means unforgettable adventures in Thailand's coastal haven and affordable Cambodian beach vacations. Most people's bucket lists include seeing cascading waterfalls and peaceful temple structures in this part of the world, but leisure can come at a cost. Laos, for example, is considered one of the continent's most underrated countries for an affordable, uncrowded vacation, though it has raised some warning signs in Southeast Asia — along with a few other countries.
After hours of sightseeing, finding a local nightlife spot and ordering a cocktail sounds like a great way to end the day. However, keeping your wits about you when traveling overseas is important. Recently, methanol was found in bootleg liquor in Vang Vieng, Laos, a popular party destination for backpackers. The contaminated supply is reported to have killed six foreigners (via The Guardian).
Methanol, a type of engine fuel used for compatible vehicles, is also a chemical involved in the production of plastics, paints, car parts, and construction materials. While this particular case was a relatively isolated incident in Laos, it is a common problem in Southeast Asia, particularly in poorer countries, since methanol is a cheaper "alternative" to ethanol, an ingredient in alcohol. In fact, Southeast Asia is the leading region in the world for methanol poisoning, with most cases commonly occurring in Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, and the Philippines (via Doctors Without Borders).
How methanol is masked in alcohol and its effects
The main ingredients in alcohol are ethanol and water. Methanol, on the other hand, looks like alcohol and tastes like it, too. Its faint smell is also similar to ethanol. So, while some people in Southeast Asian countries have used methanol to produce alcohol for a cheaper product, it's hard for consumers to spot if it's in their drink or not. Backpackers who visit cities like Vang Vieng have acknowledged that they've taken free shots or drinks at bars without a second thought, assuming it's safe. However, in light of recent events, it's best to take a beat before accepting them, as just one shot can be lethal to the human body.
The main difference between ethanol and methanol is how it breaks down in your body. Methanol metabolizes into three dangerous and toxic substances: formaldehyde, formic acid, and formate. People who consume it may not feel the effects right away. Within 24 hours, they might develop nausea, headaches, vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness, and amnesia. As the toxins begin to take hold, they attack the nerves and organs in the body. Methanol poisoning can cause blindness and coma. Worst of all, it can kill you.
"You have the unscrupulous producer adding methanol to their drinks because it's cheaper ... I don't think it's nefarious bar owners going out of their way to poison tourists," a Western diplomat in Southeast Asia told BBC. "It's more about the production side – there being low education, low regulation, people cutting corners," he explains.
How to stay safe
While it's hard to tell if the alcohol you're drinking is spiked with methanol, there are precautions you can take to stay safe. You may want to gear your options away from cheap spirits, whether in cocktails or straight-up shots. It's also better to deny any free drinks offered to you because you don't know what's in it. Avoid moonshine or homemade alcohol, as well.
When you're at a liquor store, bar, or restaurant, check if it is a licensed establishment. Try to stick to bottles and cans, but even then, you want to be a bit cautious. The labels should not have any misspelled words or misprints. These are telling signs it's a counterfeit label and isn't safe to drink. For example, Laos officials have banned Tiger Vodka and Tiger Whisky due to health and safety concerns, so if you see those spirits on the shelves, try to avoid them.
In the unfortunate circumstance that you happen to consume methanol, it is advised to seek medical attention immediately. The poisoning can be treated within 10 to 30 hours of ingestion. However, the emergency care center must have dialysis equipment and the antidote fomepizole or high doses of ethanol. While this is something to be cautious of, it shouldn't stop you from visiting the gorgeous region of Southeast Asia — just something to keep in mind.