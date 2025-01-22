The Unexpected Deadly Risk To Be Aware Of When You Go To Bars In Southeast Asia

A trip to Southeast Asia means unforgettable adventures in Thailand's coastal haven and affordable Cambodian beach vacations. Most people's bucket lists include seeing cascading waterfalls and peaceful temple structures in this part of the world, but leisure can come at a cost. Laos, for example, is considered one of the continent's most underrated countries for an affordable, uncrowded vacation, though it has raised some warning signs in Southeast Asia — along with a few other countries.

After hours of sightseeing, finding a local nightlife spot and ordering a cocktail sounds like a great way to end the day. However, keeping your wits about you when traveling overseas is important. Recently, methanol was found in bootleg liquor in Vang Vieng, Laos, a popular party destination for backpackers. The contaminated supply is reported to have killed six foreigners (via The Guardian).

Methanol, a type of engine fuel used for compatible vehicles, is also a chemical involved in the production of plastics, paints, car parts, and construction materials. While this particular case was a relatively isolated incident in Laos, it is a common problem in Southeast Asia, particularly in poorer countries, since methanol is a cheaper "alternative" to ethanol, an ingredient in alcohol. In fact, Southeast Asia is the leading region in the world for methanol poisoning, with most cases commonly occurring in Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, and the Philippines (via Doctors Without Borders).