Only One US Destination Is Among The '10 Cleanest Cities In The World' And It's A Vacation Paradise

As you start to travel the world, you'll realize one crucial universal detail: people are messy. Many iconic cities are much dirtier and more unappealing than you may realize. For example, a trip to Venice may seem idyllic and pristine, but it's actually grosser and smellier in real life, making it an overrated honeymoon destination. But then, there are other cities that take pride in their cleanliness, meaning they're fabulous options for travelers looking for both excitement and photo-worthy attractions. In the United States, only one city fits the bill: Honolulu, Hawaii.

Yes, if you're trying to go to one of the 10 cleanest cities in the world and don't want to travel outside the U.S., Hawaii is your only option. However, there are much worse places to find yourself, especially when you consider the lush tropical paradise you can find on the island of Oahu. So pack your bags and head to the airport, let's discover what makes Honolulu so clean and inviting.