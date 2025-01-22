Only One US Destination Is Among The '10 Cleanest Cities In The World' And It's A Vacation Paradise
As you start to travel the world, you'll realize one crucial universal detail: people are messy. Many iconic cities are much dirtier and more unappealing than you may realize. For example, a trip to Venice may seem idyllic and pristine, but it's actually grosser and smellier in real life, making it an overrated honeymoon destination. But then, there are other cities that take pride in their cleanliness, meaning they're fabulous options for travelers looking for both excitement and photo-worthy attractions. In the United States, only one city fits the bill: Honolulu, Hawaii.
Yes, if you're trying to go to one of the 10 cleanest cities in the world and don't want to travel outside the U.S., Hawaii is your only option. However, there are much worse places to find yourself, especially when you consider the lush tropical paradise you can find on the island of Oahu. So pack your bags and head to the airport, let's discover what makes Honolulu so clean and inviting.
Why Honolulu, Hawaii, was ranked as a Top 10 cleanest city
The rankings of the top 10 cleanest cities are provided by the consultancy company Mercer Eco-City. Mercer took the following elements into account when evaluating different metropolises: drinking water quality, access to recycling and waste treatment, air pollution, traffic, and waste management practices. According to Mercer, the cleanest city in the world is also one of Europe's most kid-friendly: Copenhagen, Denmark. Although Honolulu is ranked 10th, it's still impressive that it made the cut.
But what sets Honolulu apart from other destinations? First, the city has a comprehensive Climate Action Plan to combat emissions and make the city carbon-neutral by 2045. Part of that plan is incorporating electric buses into the city's fleet, giving residents and tourists alike clean transportation.
Another reason for Honolulu's cleanliness is that the city is proactive about managing its dense urban development. As the capital of Hawaii, Honolulu has a substantial population of hundreds of thousands of people and some incredible infrastructure as well. However, instead of letting its borders expand recklessly, the city is working on energy efficiency in municipal buildings and creative high-density infrastructure. This way, Honolulu can maintain more people without taking over (and destroying) more of the island's natural beauty that people come from all over the world to see.
The best vacation items to do while visiting Honolulu
Beyond Honolulu's emission and energy practices, the city itself is gorgeous and clean. The streets are well-maintained, the crime rate is low (Honolulu is actually the world's safest city), and the air is immaculate. In fact, the American Lung Association ranked the city's air as one of the best in 2019. So no matter what you have planned for your Hawaiian vacation, you know you'll experience clean skies and beautiful weather. Here are some highlights you may want to incorporate into your itinerary.
If you're a history buff, you can check out the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum (and National Memorial), where admission is free. Or check out the Iolani Palace (where the last Hawaiian monarchs lived), the Bishop Museum (which celebrates Hawaiian culture and history), or the Shangri-La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture, and Design. There's also the Honolulu Museum of Art and the Queen Emma Summer Palace, which sits along the Pali Highway.
Alternatively, Honolulu and the surrounding area have spectacular green spaces and stunning vistas. There are tons of state parks scattered throughout the city, the fabulous and famous Waikiki Beach, Diamond Head Volcano, and the Harold L. Lyon Arboretum. The arboretum is one of the best places to see the local wildlife of Hawaii, as it spans 194 acres. There's also the Waimanalo Forest Reserve, which features miles of hiking trails, waterfalls, and scenic mountain views. Practically everywhere you turn, there's a gorgeous park or tropical rainforest just begging to be explored and appreciated.