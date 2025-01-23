Escape Chicago To A Nearby Quirky Illinois Town Full Of Vintage Shops And Nostalgic Vibes

If you're visiting Woodstock for a nostalgic adventure, the Woodstock Opera House needs to be at the top of your list. Planned by architect Smith Hoag and built in 1889, it was originally used as administrative space for city employees. It held various purposes over the years — including office space, a fire and police department, and an auditorium — but today, it's primarily used as a space for the performing arts. The building itself is an absolute work of art, though consider lining up your trip with one of its many shows or concerts.

The Woodstock Opera House is right in the heart of Woodstock Square — a park centrally located near vintage shops, delicious restaurants, and most of the town's other big attractions. If you're a big fan of "Groundhog Day," be sure to check out the Groundhog Day Puddle Plaque located on the other side of the square across from the Woodstock Opera House. On your way there, stop by Expressly Leslie Vegetarian Specialties for delectable Middle Eastern-style dishes in a comfortable, homey setting.

Downtown Woodstock is charming but small. So, once you've walked its few streets, venture south to the Roscoe Woodstock Antique Mall. This eclectic shop spans a staggering 35,000 feet and features antiques from over 70 different dealers — meaning you'll find an incredible assortment of antiques within its vintage walls. Don't let its unassuming exterior fool you; inside, you'll find a treasure trove of nostalgic gifts just begging to be explored.