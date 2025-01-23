An Authentic Vintage Motel Situated Between Pittsburgh And Washington DC Offers A Cozy Retro Stay
If you think the kitschiest motels for a retro-themed getaway are restricted only to California or scattered among the most underrated stops on Route 66, think again. Tucked between Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., the small town of Romney, West Virginia, hides an adorable vintage motel that's positively bursting with charm.
The Koolwink Motel is an authentic time capsule of kitsch and 1960s nostalgia that makes checking into a room feel like checking into a bygone era. Opened in 1936, the family-owned gem sparkles with lovingly maintained rooms boasting mid-century decor and modern amenities in a clean, friendly atmosphere. While Romney may not be a particularly popular place to visit, the Koolwink Motel alone makes one of West Virginia's oldest towns — the other is Shepherdstown, an artsy mountain gem often called "America's Coolest" — a travel-worthy destination.
Close in proximity to other old-school attractions like a classic diner, an antique shop, and a scenic railroad, it's the perfect home base for a retro retreat. To discover the magical, mid-century motel of your dreams, book your stay at the Koolwink Motel.
Step into a mid-century time capsule at the Koolwink Motel
From the old-fashioned booking process (reservations can be made by phone only, not online) to the kitschy Mr. Koolwink mascot that is emblazoned on mugs, stationery, and signage, every part of the Koolwink Motel evokes the feeling of another era. Though its roots date back to the 1930s — when its original owners, Nora and Henry Klein, began renting out the rooms of their private residence along with two on-site cottages — the motel itself began construction in the 1950s, with its final rooms seeing completion in the late 1960s. As such, its aesthetic is frozen in the mid-century. Warm, wood-paneled rooms are outfitted with authentic vintage furniture in shades of yellow-gold, burnt orange, and light green, each piece lovingly preserved and cared for over the years.
Amidst its old-school touches, the rooms are appointed with modern amenities, such as flat-screen TVs, air conditioning, and free Wi-Fi, and — according to pages of Tripadvisor reviews — they are immaculately clean. The guest reviews also rave about the friendly hospitality, citing countless pleasant experiences with the staff and owners (family members Wallace and Pauline Mauk, who bought the motel from the original owners in 1955) and an overall warm and welcoming atmosphere. Beyond its sparkling rooms, the motel boasts beautifully manicured lawns, an adorable gazebo, shaded picnic spots, and retro chairs outside each room, perfect for lounging with a morning cup of coffee and sipping in the vintage vibes.
Vintage adventures in Romney
While it may be difficult to tear yourself away from the Koolwink Motel's retro dreamworld, you can visit some other bygone-era attractions around town. For breakfast or lunch, head to the Romney Diner. Tucked into the heart of downtown Romney, its building dates back to the late 1900s and housed various local businesses before transforming into the Romney Diner a century later. Choose from a menu of classic diner fare, including home-cooked breakfast favorites like biscuits and gravy and stacks of pancakes, or choose from classic sandwiches and mouth-watering burgers for lunch.
For dinner fare, Main Street Grill is a five-minute drive from the Koolwink Motel, offering a diverse selection of flatbreads, hand-cut steaks, seafood staples, and more. If you're craving a frosted treat, order a good old-fashioned milkshake or root beer float from their Soda Shoppe menu.
If you're feeling inspired by the Koolwink Motel's decor, pop into Brass Frog Antiques. Boasting over 10,000 square feet of antique furniture and collectibles, it's the perfect place to hunt for vintage furnishings and treasures for your home. To take a ride back in time, hop on the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad to embark on an idyllic railroad excursion running past centuries-old farms and the beautiful Potomac River. Book your excursion here, which ranges from one to three-hour journeys. The train station is just three miles northwest of the Koolwink Motel, making for a fun day trip as you explore beyond your retro haven.