An Authentic Vintage Motel Situated Between Pittsburgh And Washington DC Offers A Cozy Retro Stay

If you think the kitschiest motels for a retro-themed getaway are restricted only to California or scattered among the most underrated stops on Route 66, think again. Tucked between Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., the small town of Romney, West Virginia, hides an adorable vintage motel that's positively bursting with charm.

The Koolwink Motel is an authentic time capsule of kitsch and 1960s nostalgia that makes checking into a room feel like checking into a bygone era. Opened in 1936, the family-owned gem sparkles with lovingly maintained rooms boasting mid-century decor and modern amenities in a clean, friendly atmosphere. While Romney may not be a particularly popular place to visit, the Koolwink Motel alone makes one of West Virginia's oldest towns — the other is Shepherdstown, an artsy mountain gem often called "America's Coolest" — a travel-worthy destination.

Close in proximity to other old-school attractions like a classic diner, an antique shop, and a scenic railroad, it's the perfect home base for a retro retreat. To discover the magical, mid-century motel of your dreams, book your stay at the Koolwink Motel.