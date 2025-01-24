Chile's 'City Of Roses' Is The Gateway To Its Dazzling, Mountainous Lake Country

The South American country of Chile is truly a paradise for nature lovers. For those looking to explore renowned lakes in the southern part of the country while experiencing the region's unique culture, there is one city that should be considered: Puerto Varas. Located next to Lake Llanquihue in the province of the same name, Puerto Varas is known as the "City of Roses." The city earned that distinction for its beautiful rose bushes and is one of the country's most underrated gems. With roughly 50,000 people, the small city is also renowned for its German-style architecture and incredible views of the Osorno and Calbuco volcanoes, giving it one of the most unique vibes in South America.

Getting to Puerto Varas is easiest by plane from Chile's capital, Santiago, to the nearby El Tepual Airport. It is just outside of the city of Puerto Montt, 13 miles away from Puerto Varas. For adventurous souls who love the open road, consider taking the approximately 12-hour bus ride that transcends the country.