Chile's 'City Of Roses' Is The Gateway To Its Dazzling, Mountainous Lake Country
The South American country of Chile is truly a paradise for nature lovers. For those looking to explore renowned lakes in the southern part of the country while experiencing the region's unique culture, there is one city that should be considered: Puerto Varas. Located next to Lake Llanquihue in the province of the same name, Puerto Varas is known as the "City of Roses." The city earned that distinction for its beautiful rose bushes and is one of the country's most underrated gems. With roughly 50,000 people, the small city is also renowned for its German-style architecture and incredible views of the Osorno and Calbuco volcanoes, giving it one of the most unique vibes in South America.
Getting to Puerto Varas is easiest by plane from Chile's capital, Santiago, to the nearby El Tepual Airport. It is just outside of the city of Puerto Montt, 13 miles away from Puerto Varas. For adventurous souls who love the open road, consider taking the approximately 12-hour bus ride that transcends the country.
Puerto Varas is a slice of Germany in South America
The picturesque city of Puerto Varas dates back to the 1850s when German and Austrian immigrants settled there as part of a government colonization initiative in southern Chile. Over the years, residents constructed the town with German-influenced architecture that gives the city a beautiful aesthetic uncommon in other parts of the country.
Today, tourists can enjoy a leisurely walk through the city to check out some emblematic architectural examples, all within close proximity to the main square. One must-see building is the Kuschel House on Klenner Street, a gorgeous oak-framed building with a Byzantine-inspired dome built between 1915 and 1917. Another amazing structure is the Hotel Weisserhaus, just a couple blocks from Lake Llanquihue. It is a great choice for accommodations for people who would like to stay in one of the traditional buildings.
The city's German links are especially noticeable in the region's food as well. There are several German restaurants in town offering everything from sauerkraut to apple strudel. Head over to the 19th-century Club Aleman Tropera for some bratwurst sausages and German-style beer.
Exploring Chile's mesmerizing Lake Country
The City of Roses is the perfect gateway to explore Chile's breathtaking Lake District and the surrounding mountains and volcanoes. Outdoor enthusiasts who want to hike past countless bodies of water and hills will be overwhelmed with the opportunities at the Llanquihue National Reserve and the Alerce Andino National Park, both within a 35-mile distance of Puerto Varas. Arguably, the most impressive lake in the region is Lake Chapo, where you can enjoy boating activities, fishing, and exploring an incredible waterfall nearby. Another amazing option slightly further inland is the wilderness around Cochamó Valley, known as South America's "Yosemite" and one of Chile's most underrated valleys.
If you want to continue your adventures within the country, head to the south tip and visit Isla Magdalena, the gorgeous island off the coast and one of the world's best destinations to view penguins. Another epic place to visit in the region is Pucón, Chile's "Adventure Capital," surrounded by volcanoes, lakes, and unique national parks, which is 200 miles or so from Puerto Varas.