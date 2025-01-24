Only The Most Ambitious Tourists Achieve This Extremely Rare Travel Goal

Making it around the world isn't easy, but extreme travelers prove it's possible with patience, flexibility, and a solid plan. If money feels like your biggest hurdle, ditching luxury accommodations and first-class tickets can stretch your budget further than you think. Visiting a country during the shoulder season can also help you dodge crowds and save money while traveling. Some travelers even manage to live on as little as $50 a day, though sacrifices are part of the deal. For example, you might consider making your own food to save up for a special excursion or activity.

Volunteer exchange programs or homestays can also save you a fortune when it comes to lodging. Prefer hotels? Lexie Alford, the youngest person to visit every country at 21 years old, swears by credit card rewards. She tells The Sun, "Every time you use your credit card you could be collecting points and miles towards your next trip." Visas can also be a headache, with the risk of denial always looming, but preparation is key. For trickier destinations, seasoned globetrotters suggest interacting with the locals, as well as building a network of fellow explorers you can turn to for advice.

One non-negotiable for achieving the feat of visiting every country in the world? No cheating. Layovers and quick airport stops don't count. Effort matters: while day trips might suffice for smaller countries like Liechtenstein and Andorra, longer stays for weeks or even months are ideal to truly immerse yourself in larger, more complex destinations. After all, if you've come this far, why not make the most of it?