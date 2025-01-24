Hidden In The Remote Desert Of Africa Is One Of The World's Largest Natural Arches

You have probably heard about the breathtaking rock arches of Utah's National Parks. How about Mother Nature's Fairy Bridge in China, the world's largest natural stone arch? These geological marvels all around the world seem to have captured the hearts of the many adventurers who come across them. However, little is known about the natural arches outside the U.S. or China, especially when they're located smack in the middle of the Sahara Desert. Such is the case for the Aloba Arch in the African country of Chad, a natural landmark seldom visited by travelers. According to the Natural Arch and Bridge Society (NABS), The Aloba Arch is "one of the most magnificent natural arches in the world." With an impressive length of 250 feet and a height of 400 feet, it certainly seems so. But why is this magnificent formation hardly visited by travelers?

The arch's lack of popularity is partly because the Aloba Arch is located in a pretty remote region of the desert. Reaching the arch requires a strenuous journey. Also, the basic infrastructure and underdeveloped roads in Chad make it a complicated country to visit. The Islamic Development Bank reported that in 2006, only 540 miles of the country's nearly 25,000 miles of roads were paved. But fret not: If you want to visit the Aloba Arch, you can still find ways to venture into the desert.