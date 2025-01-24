A Remarkable Hidden Gem Is One Of The Scottish Highlands' Best Golf Courses
Scotland is unequivocally the Home of Golf, often the centerpiece of every American golfer's trip abroad. It's the birthplace of links-style golf, and some of the most cherished tracks in the game are in Scotland. If you've been to or even researched a golf trip to Scotland, you'll quickly understand how difficult picking and choosing your itinerary of courses can be. The menu is full of diverse, unique tracks.
At each corner of Scotland sits different icons in golf, from the Old Course in St. Andrews in the picturesque east coast kingdom of Fife to the Prestwick course in the west coast town of Ayr. There's an unassuming Scottish Highlands destination on the northern tip of the isle that is receiving heavy praise from golfers around the world. Located along the North Coast 500 highway is Durness Golf Club, a truly hidden gem with unbeatable vistas on a one-of-a-kind landscape.
The most northern mainland course in the UK offers unbeatable views
From the first shot up a severe hill to later holes flanked by dunes and lochs, the Durness Golf Club golfing experience keeps you guessing. The nine-hole course is a hidden gem of the Scottish Highlands that wraps around the local bay as water crashes onto the rocky shoreline. The fairly young course was built in 1988 and remains in good condition. Sheep graze nearby but are kept off the greens. Locals who play the course mention that you rarely play the same shot twice, as there are many different angles and lies in play for each approach shot.
The course has nine holes but 18 different tee boxes, giving it a replay value that's applauded by players. Enthusiastic golfers say it feels like playing two different courses as you switch tees for your second nine holes. The hole that gets the most attention at Durness is undoubtedly the par-3 9th/18th hole, a 150-yard shot that demands a play over the ocean to the cliffside green.
The Durness Golf Club experience stretches beyond the fairways and greens
Beyond the shots played on the course at Durness, the location and setting of this hidden gem makes the experience all the more unique. Hours from the nearest large towns (Thurso, Ullapool, and Dornoch) by car, it's a scenic journey to arrive at the club. Players often say the beauty of the drive up is worth the trek, and the course's views create picturesque Scotland moments bound for photography. The 4th/13th hole has rapid cliff drop-offs on both sides for a hair-raising approach and walk to the green. The 6th/15th hole is the lone par 5 on the course, but it wraps around the rocky inlet of Loch Lanlish, creating some dazzling moments for your camera.
Once the round ends with the ocean as a backdrop, be sure to take a moment to savor the beach area near the clubhouse. Lastly, it's the special touch of hospitality from course proprietors Martin and Lucy that completes the Durness experience. Golf trippers have been impressed by their level of compassion and care for everyone who graces the property. Martin and Lucy tell stories of the course's history and notable visitors to the property, bringing you into their world even if just for a day. When you've finished your golf, don't miss out on some of the other best activities in Scotland, which include whiskey distillery tours and hikes throughout the Highlands.