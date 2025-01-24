A Remarkable Hidden Gem Is One Of The Scottish Highlands' Best Golf Courses

Beyond the shots played on the course at Durness, the location and setting of this hidden gem makes the experience all the more unique. Hours from the nearest large towns (Thurso, Ullapool, and Dornoch) by car, it's a scenic journey to arrive at the club. Players often say the beauty of the drive up is worth the trek, and the course's views create picturesque Scotland moments bound for photography. The 4th/13th hole has rapid cliff drop-offs on both sides for a hair-raising approach and walk to the green. The 6th/15th hole is the lone par 5 on the course, but it wraps around the rocky inlet of Loch Lanlish, creating some dazzling moments for your camera.

Once the round ends with the ocean as a backdrop, be sure to take a moment to savor the beach area near the clubhouse. Lastly, it's the special touch of hospitality from course proprietors Martin and Lucy that completes the Durness experience. Golf trippers have been impressed by their level of compassion and care for everyone who graces the property. Martin and Lucy tell stories of the course's history and notable visitors to the property, bringing you into their world even if just for a day. When you've finished your golf, don't miss out on some of the other best activities in Scotland, which include whiskey distillery tours and hikes throughout the Highlands.