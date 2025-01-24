The 'World's Greatest City' Is An Artsy North Carolina Shopping Mecca With A Very Low Cost Of Living

Art, history, and nature come together to thrill Hickory's visitors. Experience the town's artsy side at spots like the Hickory Museum of Art, which houses a collection of roughly 1,500 American artworks. Next, see more creative projects at Full Circle Arts, a non-profit space where creators can exhibit paintings, illustrations, collages, and more. Afterward, take your artsy journey outdoors on the Hickory Trail. This in-development, 10-mile trail winds through the city and along the riverwalk. Look out for gorgeous murals along the way. The OLLE Art Walk section will also highlight additional public art landmarks once construction is completed.

While you're outside, peruse Hickory's natural beauty at Bakers Mountain Park. This park takes hikers to the surrounding county's highest elevation point. While you're there, wander the trails for forest views that rival North Carolina's Yosemite of the East, Panthertown Valley. Then, take a detour to see Henry River Mill Village. Used as the set for scenes in "The Hunger Games," this curious area takes sightseers back in time to 1905 North Carolina, when the village was first built. Admission is $20.44 for adults, free for visitors under 18, and includes guided history tours. Travelers can then deepen their historical understanding of the region at Hickory's Harper House, a history museum located in a well-preserved 1887 Craftsmen home. Guided tours start at the top of the hour between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with a break at noon.