The 'World's Greatest City' Is An Artsy North Carolina Shopping Mecca With A Very Low Cost Of Living
North Carolina treats curious sightseers to a treasure trove of incredible destinations, from the beach town of Kitty Hawk to the hidden gem of Little Switzerland. While the state celebrates all of its wonders, one town in particular stands out for its world-class attractions, adorable boutiques, and extraordinarily low cost of living. This town is none other than Hickory, the proud winner of the unofficial 'world's greatest city' title.
The distinction comes from the show "World's Greatest!...," which featured Hickory in a 2023 episode. According to local news station WCNC Charlotte, the show's senior producer, Frank Oppizzi, was drawn to Hickory's "unique and remarkable story." Hickory's unique qualities have also caught the attention of outlets like Insider Monkey, which highlighted the city's low cost of living, proximity to Charlotte, and fun local attractions. Whether you're planning a move or scoping out affordable travel destinations, explore the best of Hickory with this guide to the city's best attractions, shops, and restaurants.
Discover the best things to do in Hickory, North Carolina
Art, history, and nature come together to thrill Hickory's visitors. Experience the town's artsy side at spots like the Hickory Museum of Art, which houses a collection of roughly 1,500 American artworks. Next, see more creative projects at Full Circle Arts, a non-profit space where creators can exhibit paintings, illustrations, collages, and more. Afterward, take your artsy journey outdoors on the Hickory Trail. This in-development, 10-mile trail winds through the city and along the riverwalk. Look out for gorgeous murals along the way. The OLLE Art Walk section will also highlight additional public art landmarks once construction is completed.
While you're outside, peruse Hickory's natural beauty at Bakers Mountain Park. This park takes hikers to the surrounding county's highest elevation point. While you're there, wander the trails for forest views that rival North Carolina's Yosemite of the East, Panthertown Valley. Then, take a detour to see Henry River Mill Village. Used as the set for scenes in "The Hunger Games," this curious area takes sightseers back in time to 1905 North Carolina, when the village was first built. Admission is $20.44 for adults, free for visitors under 18, and includes guided history tours. Travelers can then deepen their historical understanding of the region at Hickory's Harper House, a history museum located in a well-preserved 1887 Craftsmen home. Guided tours start at the top of the hour between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with a break at noon.
Experience Hickory's top shops and delicious restaurants
During your stay in Hickory, expect to find excellent shopping and incredible food. Start at the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market, open year-round with stalls featuring everything from fresh herbs and eggs to local honey and crafts. Explore more local artwork at Trade Alley Art, which sells original works for reasonable prices. Next, hunt for treasure at Hickory Antiques Mall. If you can't find what you're looking for there, check out Vintage Blue for retro home goods.
No matter how you plan on spending your time in Hickory, start the days off right with coffee from Taste Full Beans. This adorable café offers indoor and outdoor seating, plus a menu full of tea lattes, espresso drinks, smoothies, and sandwiches. For vegan- and vegetarian-friendly eats, opt for Plant Based Boss, the town's first 100% plant-based restaurant. At lunchtime, swing by Hatch Sandwich Bar, a relaxed spot serving up dishes like pulled pork banh mi, veggie reuben, and burgers. End the day with beer and pub food at Olde Hickory Brewery, which offers a "Moonlight Menu" for diners up until midnight. For a fancier dinner, visit Vintage House for seafood, steak, wine, and desserts like the VH Profiterole.