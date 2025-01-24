Bring A Credit Card To Visit This Popular European Country That's Almost A Cashless Society

A fair number of countries have turned away from paper money as the predominant form of exchange, relying more and more on credit cards and digital wallets. As time goes on, we can only expect these numbers of cashless societies to grow. In 2022, Merchant Machine released a study of the world's most cash-reliant and cashless societies. While there are plenty of places globally that still believe cash is king, bills and coins have become virtually extinct in some countries. Looking at 60 nations worldwide, Merchant Machine took into consideration factors like the number of people who have credit cards, the number of available ATMs, and the percentage of cash payments found within each country when conducting its research.

Norway topped the chart as the least cash-reliant country in the world. As a popular European destination famous for its iconic Northern Lights cruise adventures and pristine tundrascapes, Norway is a Scandinavian country often associated with technological modernity and progress. Based on the 2022 study, cash exchanges only make up about 2% of payment transactions in Norway, and a remarkable 100% of the measured population has a bank account. Also, 71% of those surveyed had a credit card in their name.

Norway just edged out other predominantly cashless countries due to its overwhelming number of credit card users. Its standing is also affected by the higher unbanked populations in areas like the U.K. and Singapore. In a land famous for its awe-inspiring fjords, Viking history, and stunning outdoor adventures, Norway's cashless nature may draw some tourists who want to avoid the hassle of exchanging money.