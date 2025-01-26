The Underrated New Jersey Town With An Award-Winning Amusement Park, Antiques, And Tasty Local Flavors
Known for its sandy beaches, bustling boardwalks, and one of America's largest indoor amusement parks, the Garden State boasts plenty of unexpected treasures. Among them is the charming town of Hope, New Jersey, where historic streets meet natural beauty and family-friendly entertainment. Tucked into the state's northwest corner, Hope offers a picturesque escape with its vintage charm, forest surroundings, and peaceful ambiance.
Hope's story begins in 1769 when German Moravian immigrants founded it as a planned community — a village carefully laid out to serve the church and its members. The community survived for about four decades before population decline and financial difficulties forced its closure. Afterward, the village evolved into a typical rural town with homes, railroads, and businesses developing around the existing structures. Remarkably, many of those original buildings remain intact, granting Hope a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
Today, Hope invites visitors to experience its unique blend of history, nature, and family fun. It sits near the serene Jenny Jump State Forest and the unsung wonders of mountainous Stokes State Forest, offering activities like hiking and fishing. Within town limits, you can explore historic sites like the Moravian Grist Mill, browse antique stores, or visit the Land of Make Believe, a dairy farm-turned-family amusement park. There's something in Hope for everyone, making it the perfect destination for a day trip or a weekend getaway.
Timeless treasures and tales of the past
Step back in time as you explore Hope's historical gems. The Moravians built the original grist mill in 1769 to supply their community, but after fires damaged it in 1808 and 1856, it was rebuilt and eventually became part of The Inn at Millrace Pond. Today, visitors can stay overnight or dine at this restored treasure. The Gemeinhaus, a Moravian church from 1781, stands as a testament to the town's heritage, along with God's Acre, a section of the Moravian Cemetery where original settlers from the 18th century rest.
For those who love hunting for antiques, Hope Junction Antiques is a must-visit. This store offers a mix of historic treasures and local craftsmanship, including custom furniture by Charles Iulo and folk art by his wife, Lisa, who jointly own the store. Across the street from the former grist mill, the Regal Town & Country Department Store is housed in a 200-year-old carriage house and features antiques as well as modern home goods.
Seasonal events add even more charm to Hope. In spring, the Green Fair draws visitors with crafts, food trucks, and a town-wide yard sale. Summer brings town-wide picnics and fishing derbies, while the holidays light up the town with the Moravian Christmas lantern walking tour. During this festive season, historic buildings are illuminated, nativity performances unfold, and visitors can join guided tours through Hope's magical streets.
Family fun and food in Hope
The Land of Make Believe is one of Hope's most exciting family destinations. It was even named New Jersey's best amusement park by MSN.com (which is saying a lot, since New Jersey also has a Six Flags). Opened in 1954 on an old dairy farm, this amusement park was designed for families to enjoy together. Classic rides like the tilt-a-whirl and Ferris wheel delight visitors of all ages, while a Civil War-era train offers a scenic loop around the park. Little ones will love the petting zoo inside a farmhouse and interactive performances at the Imaginary Castle. On warmer days, the water park provides hours of fun with its lazy river, water slides, and wading pool.
Before a day of adventure, fuel up at Hope Market and Deli, where you can enjoy a hearty breakfast or brunch. For lunch or dinner, Hope Pizzeria serves up satisfying slices, subs, and pasta dishes. For a more refined experience, the restaurant at the Inn at Millrace Pond is perfect for a romantic meal or family dinner. Its colonial-era architecture and rustic décor make every bite feel like a step back in time. Before heading home, take a detour about 40 minutes east to see the mysterious "ghost bridge" in Oak Ridge.