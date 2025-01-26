A Serene Family-Run Farm In Florida Offers Creek-Side Beauty, Furry Cows, And Fresh Produce
If you're visiting Tampa, you probably have a packed itinerary, catching some thrills on America's fastest and steepest hybrid roller coaster at Busch Gardens, cheering at a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, or enjoying Travel Pro Samantha Brown's favorite airport in the world. However, you owe it to yourself to take a 30-minute ride over to Plant City, Florida for a little time on the farm. Cow Creek Farm is the perfect place to reconnect with nature, spend some time with adorable farm animals like furry Highland cows, and learn all about how this family-run farm works. You can even have your wedding there.
The 15-acre Cow Creek Farm is committed to agrotourism, which connects farming to tourists so people can learn about the industry, and the farm can raise money to keep their business running. In the case of Cow Creek Farm, visitors can take a tour on a tractor or pet, feed, and brush the animals, and spend time in nature. One reviewer on Google said, "My wife and I thoroughly enjoyed our experience today at the Cow Creek Farm. Staff are friendly, informative, and fun to chat with. The animals are very well taken care [of]. Well worth the trip!" One thing to note is that tickets sell out fast, so if you're planning a trip in the near future, it's worth looking into it right away.
All about Cow Creek Farm
Cow Creek Farm offers tours on select weekends. Tickets are less than $30, and you get to do quite a bit while you're there. You'll get a guided walking farm tour that lasts around 45 minutes, learn about how the property is run, and get to meet the adorable animals. They have goats, alpacas, and the insanely cute and famously friendly Highland cows (meaning you don't have to hit the Highlands in Scotland for this activity). These fluffy cattle are the big draw, and getting to pet their long locks may just be the highlight of your entire trip. There is also a rescued Mustang named Radar to meet. Plus, if there are baby goats when you visit, you can hold them too.
You can also stay after the tour and spend more time petting and feeding your new furry friends. In fact, you'll get a treat pail to feed them as part of your ticket, with more available for purchase. There is also an included tractor ride, though do note that, while the rest of the activities are largely accessible, the tractor requires you to be able to safely transfer from a wheelchair or mobility device. Parking is free and on-site, and events are held rain or shine, so make sure to dress accordingly. When you're done, you can take a short, 10-minute ride to Parkesdale Market where you can get fresh produce and strawberry shortcake. Finally, if you're flying in and out of Tampa, leave yourself a little extra time at the airport. USA Today called Tampa International Airport the best in the country for food and travel. The trip is a win-win all around.