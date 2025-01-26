A Serene Family-Run Farm In Florida Offers Creek-Side Beauty, Furry Cows, And Fresh Produce

Cow Creek Farm offers tours on select weekends. Tickets are less than $30, and you get to do quite a bit while you're there. You'll get a guided walking farm tour that lasts around 45 minutes, learn about how the property is run, and get to meet the adorable animals. They have goats, alpacas, and the insanely cute and famously friendly Highland cows (meaning you don't have to hit the Highlands in Scotland for this activity). These fluffy cattle are the big draw, and getting to pet their long locks may just be the highlight of your entire trip. There is also a rescued Mustang named Radar to meet. Plus, if there are baby goats when you visit, you can hold them too.

You can also stay after the tour and spend more time petting and feeding your new furry friends. In fact, you'll get a treat pail to feed them as part of your ticket, with more available for purchase. There is also an included tractor ride, though do note that, while the rest of the activities are largely accessible, the tractor requires you to be able to safely transfer from a wheelchair or mobility device. Parking is free and on-site, and events are held rain or shine, so make sure to dress accordingly. When you're done, you can take a short, 10-minute ride to Parkesdale Market where you can get fresh produce and strawberry shortcake. Finally, if you're flying in and out of Tampa, leave yourself a little extra time at the airport. USA Today called Tampa International Airport the best in the country for food and travel. The trip is a win-win all around.