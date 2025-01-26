The First Public Golf Course Tiger Woods Designed Is Surrounded By Waterfalls In Missouri's Ozarks

From the moment guests pull into the rustic Ozarks luxury of Big Cedar Lodge, you can tell why the resort's branded itself "America's Nature Golf Destination." With a total of six stunning courses on its premises, as well as lodging, dining and transportation for groups of all sizes, there's something for every golfer in the group to enjoy at Big Cedar Lodge. (There's even mini golf for the kids.)

Tiger's Payne's Valley Course is dedicated to the local legend Payne Stewart, a major Missouri-born champion who tragically passed away in 1999. The Payne's Valley track is a friendly, wide track with large fairways and greens on a mountaintop setting in the Ozarks, with an array of pristine water features protecting the course. In an exhibition match that Woods played to open the course in 2020, spectators and guests immediately saw the views from the elevation on full display. The Payne's Valley track at Big Cedar Lodge is jokingly referred to as the "19th wonder of the world" by golfers in the know because, beyond the 18 championship holes, there is an extra special touch at the end of the course that sets it apart from any golf destination in the world.