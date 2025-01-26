A Year-Round Washington Town With Seasonal Markets Is A Less Touristy Leavenworth With A Western Twist

Any trip to Winthrop should begin in the Wild West-themed downtown district. Start on Riverside Avenue, where you'll walk past boutiques with charming wooden storefronts and Three Fingered Jack's, the state's oldest legal saloon. After this introduction to the town's unique atmosphere, learn more about local history at the Shafer Historical Museum. While closed for the season once snow starts falling, the museum welcomes visitors to peruse its collection of Methow Valley artifacts during warm weather months. About five miles away, sightseers can dive further into the region's past at the North Cascades Smokejumper Base. A U.S. Forest Service site, the base showcases firefighting memorabilia from experimental 1939 smokejumping tests.

Between late May and early September, make time to visit the Winthrop Farmers Market, too. Every Sunday, the market opens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to sell fresh produce, adorable crafts, locally-made artwork, drip coffee, and more. If you're not in town during farmers market season, you can still discover excellent local goods at Glover Street Market in the nearby town of Twisp. This natural foods market includes shops and a kitchen for travelers who want to try and buy high-quality treats.

For more Winthrop adventures, look for events taking place while you visit. The aforementioned Cidergrass Festival is a wonderful fall celebration featuring food, drink, and music. In winter, Winthrop celebrates Christmas at the End of the Road, a 3-day weekend spectacular with sleigh rides, ice skating, caroling, and fireworks. Come springtime, the town's 49er Days arrive with a parade, wagon rides, carnival games, live music, line dancing, and other festivities highlighting the region's Western heritage. During summer, the Rhythm and Blues Festival brightens July nights with three days of music, food, drink, and camping.