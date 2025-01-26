A Year-Round Washington Town With Seasonal Markets Is A Less Touristy Leavenworth With A Western Twist
Less than two hours from the U.S.-Canada border, an under-the-radar Washington destination awaits travelers looking for year-round adventure, seasonal markets, and an escape from tourists in the mountain town of Leavenworth. This hidden gem is located about three hours northeast of the TV-famous beauty of Roslyn, where the '90s series "Northern Exposure" once filmed. Known for its old-school Western charm, the town of Winthrop welcomes sightseers looking to enjoy stunning scenery, outdoor recreation, and local history.
Perhaps best explored in autumn thanks to the region's incredible fall foliage, Winthrop promises visitors a memorable experience in all seasons. Though attractions like the Winthrop Market only operate from Memorial Day to Labor Day, travelers in town during fall and winter will still find plenty to do. In autumn, you can pair an afternoon of leaf-peeping with fun at Winthrop's October Cidergrass Festival, a festival full of craft cider and live bluegrass performances. Keep the fun going in winter, when snowy weather makes conditions perfect for skiing and sleigh rides.
Experience Winthrop's museums, markets, and annual events
Any trip to Winthrop should begin in the Wild West-themed downtown district. Start on Riverside Avenue, where you'll walk past boutiques with charming wooden storefronts and Three Fingered Jack's, the state's oldest legal saloon. After this introduction to the town's unique atmosphere, learn more about local history at the Shafer Historical Museum. While closed for the season once snow starts falling, the museum welcomes visitors to peruse its collection of Methow Valley artifacts during warm weather months. About five miles away, sightseers can dive further into the region's past at the North Cascades Smokejumper Base. A U.S. Forest Service site, the base showcases firefighting memorabilia from experimental 1939 smokejumping tests.
Between late May and early September, make time to visit the Winthrop Farmers Market, too. Every Sunday, the market opens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to sell fresh produce, adorable crafts, locally-made artwork, drip coffee, and more. If you're not in town during farmers market season, you can still discover excellent local goods at Glover Street Market in the nearby town of Twisp. This natural foods market includes shops and a kitchen for travelers who want to try and buy high-quality treats.
For more Winthrop adventures, look for events taking place while you visit. The aforementioned Cidergrass Festival is a wonderful fall celebration featuring food, drink, and music. In winter, Winthrop celebrates Christmas at the End of the Road, a 3-day weekend spectacular with sleigh rides, ice skating, caroling, and fireworks. Come springtime, the town's 49er Days arrive with a parade, wagon rides, carnival games, live music, line dancing, and other festivities highlighting the region's Western heritage. During summer, the Rhythm and Blues Festival brightens July nights with three days of music, food, drink, and camping.
Find outdoor activities for all seasons in Winthrop
While you explore Winthrop, don't forget to check out the community's natural beauty and outdoor recreation options. The town enjoys gorgeous landscapes, from the serene acres of Pearrygin Lake State Park to the rushing waters along Falls Creek Falls Trail. Speaking of Falls Creek Falls Trail, hikers will love this out-and-back trek with waterfall views. For more hiking (plus trail running and mountain biking), visit the Methows Trails. Before snow starts falling in winter, this trail system welcomes hikers, cyclists, and even horseback riders. When winter arrives and coats the land in a thick layer of snow, the trail system transforms into a skiing, snowshoeing, and fat biking wonderland.
Pearrygin Lake State Park also hosts wintertime skiers and snowshoers. While visitors can't camp at the park during winter, campgrounds open back up in April. The warm season also invites park guests to jump in the water for swimming, kayaking, fishing, or boating. For more adventures on the water, take a detour to Washington Coast orcas-viewing destinations to find incredible wildlife views.