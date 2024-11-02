The 5 Best Destinations On The Washington Coast To See Orcas In Action
Washington is one of the most fun states in America for a perfect weekend getaway. It's got a beautiful coastline and the remarkable marine diversity of America's second-largest estuary, the Salish Sea. The body of water spans British Columbia and Washington state and comprises Puget Sound, the Strait of Georgia, the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and scores of channels and waterways.
The Salish's deep waters host 3,000 invertebrates, 170 bird species, 260 fish species, and 33 mammal species — including pods of orca killer whales. Orcas are spotted year-round in Washington's waters, but your best chances to spot them runs from April to October. During this period, dozens of orcas roam through the Salish Sea, displaying their beauty, power, and intelligence. Fortunately, whale watchers can observe these apex predators from many different locations — but these are five of the best.
Salt Creek Recreation Area
Salt Creek Recreation Area is about 20 minutes north of Elwha — the northern entrance to the overlooked rainforests of Olympic National Park — and it is a prime location to view orcas in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, which stretches for 100 miles and separates the Olympic Peninsula from Vancouver Island. The coastline at Salt Creek is typical of the Pacific Northwest — fir trees, rocky outcrops, open beaches, moody weather.
Most of the whale activity occurs in Crescent Bay. Here, you can see a number of marine mammals including gray whales, minke whales, humpback whales, Dall's porpoises, harbor porpoises, Pacific White-sided dolphins and the majestic orcas. There's plenty to do elsewhere in Salt Creek, too. Tide poolers will find crabs, anemones, and sea stars in the rocks and sand. Campgrounds border the eastern end of the bay, but if you want a more substantial base, then Port Angeles, one of the best small beach towns in America, is the ideal gateway to Olympic National Park. It is only a short drive away.
Deception Pass
Located about 80 miles from downtown Seattle, Deception Pass State Park is on the northern tip of Whidbey Island, opposite Fidalgo Island — one of Seattle's best island getaways. Orcas and other whales passing through the Strait of Juan de Fuca congregate off the park's coast, which is the state's most visited, owing to its particularly beautiful scenery. These graceful creatures don't have to swim so hard in Deception's current, which can hit 8 knots (9.5 mph) and push millions of gallons of water through the pass — 50 times more than anywhere else in Puget Sound.
There are stunning views of the water and Deception Pass Bridge from the west beach, north beach, and west point. Visitors can get closer to orcas using the Deception Pass Tours agency, which offers one-hour tours of the pass on their fast jet-drive catamaran boats. Tickets aren't cheap at $42.95 per adult, but that's Seattle for you.
Fort Worden Historical State Park
North of Port Townsend, a small city on the Quimper Peninsula, is the underrated Fort Worden Historical State Park, which juts into Admiralty Inlet and hosts both Point Wilson Lighthouse and numerous military installations dating to 1896. This was shortly before the United States' territorial expansion during the Spanish-American War in the spring and summer of 1898. Today, Fort Worden is a beautiful hiking spot thick with verdant foliage that clears to provide sweeping views of the Salish Sea.
The nearby Port Townsend Marine Science Center provides all the facts behind the spectacle and contains an aquarium home to China rockfish, pinto abalone, and short-spined stars in their respective habitats of rock, kelp, and eelgrass. Entry is just $7 and the money bolsters the Center's conservation mission, which has raised awareness of the Salish Sea's remarkable biodiversity since 1982.
Alki Beach
Located south of downtown Seattle, Alki Beach is the best place to see orcas within city limits. During the peak whale season from May to October, the FRS Clipper departs Pier 69 for three-hour excursions around Alki Beach and beyond. Prices are high at up to $147 per person, but this is the only whale-watching service from downtown Seattle, and whale sightings are guaranteed — staff issue a complimentary ticket valid for one year if none are sighted.
If you choose to make your own way to Alki Beach, you'll find small town vibes and plenty of whale-related adventures. Private kayak rental is available. On Saturdays in June — Orca Action Month — Alki Kayak Tours provide guided kayak tours off Alki Beach, offering great views of the city, the shore, and potentially thrilling encounters with orcas and other whales.
San Juan Islands
Established in 1966, the San Juan Islands National Park is the best place in Washington to see orcas. The archipelago consists of over 170 islands and the waters around them attract the Southern Resident killer whales, a distinct group of 75 orcas divided into the J, K, and L pods. The matriarchal ecotypes visit because of the islands' abundance of salmon that placate the orcas' enormous appetite, which demands 200 to 385 pounds of fish per day. This is approximately 4% of their enormous body weight, which ranges from 8,000 to 12,000 pounds for males and 3,000 to 8,000 pounds for females.
San Juan Excursions is among the most popular tour operators in the area. Tours depart Friday Harbor and roam the island waters for up to four hours on the lookout for San Juan's awesome marine visitors. Prices are $125 per adult, $115 per child ages 3 to 12, and $95 for infants at the time of this writing. It's an expensive day out for singles, couples, and especially families, but this is one of the best whale tours in the world. Two qualified marine naturalists provide engaging and informative commentary on the many sights of the tour, including bird life, geology, and, of course, the orcas, which are named and recognized for both their appearance and personalities.
Methodology
In selecting these destinations, we bolstered our personal experience of the region with local knowledge from forums including Reddit and Tripadvisor. We carefully plotted each location according to scenic beauty, accessibility, and proximity to local tour operators, who we selected based on price, activities, and customer reviews. These perspectives were combined to produce the guide.