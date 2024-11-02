The 5 Best Destinations On The Washington Coast To See Orcas In Action

Established in 1966, the San Juan Islands National Park is the best place in Washington to see orcas. The archipelago consists of over 170 islands and the waters around them attract the Southern Resident killer whales, a distinct group of 75 orcas divided into the J, K, and L pods. The matriarchal ecotypes visit because of the islands' abundance of salmon that placate the orcas' enormous appetite, which demands 200 to 385 pounds of fish per day. This is approximately 4% of their enormous body weight, which ranges from 8,000 to 12,000 pounds for males and 3,000 to 8,000 pounds for females.

Advertisement

San Juan Excursions is among the most popular tour operators in the area. Tours depart Friday Harbor and roam the island waters for up to four hours on the lookout for San Juan's awesome marine visitors. Prices are $125 per adult, $115 per child ages 3 to 12, and $95 for infants at the time of this writing. It's an expensive day out for singles, couples, and especially families, but this is one of the best whale tours in the world. Two qualified marine naturalists provide engaging and informative commentary on the many sights of the tour, including bird life, geology, and, of course, the orcas, which are named and recognized for both their appearance and personalities.