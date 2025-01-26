A Walkable, Artsy City Between Miami And Palm Beach Is Called Florida's 'Butterfly Capital'
If you're thinking of heading to Florida for vacation, you may assume that all the action is in the big cities like Orlando, Miami, or Tampa. However, the Sunshine State is full of unique hidden gems that are worth visiting, especially if you love nature. One such place is Coconut Creek, also known as the "butterfly capital of the world." Luckily, you don't have to be a butterfly enthusiast to get the most out of a trip to this city (although it might help).
Coconut Creek is situated almost exactly halfway between Miami to the south (home to Virginia Key Beach Park, one of Miami's most scenic beaches) and Palm Beach to the north (home to a fresh, artsy boutique hotel). Although it's surrounded by other cities like Pompano Beach and Boca Raton, it maintains an identity as its own separate, small town.
While butterflies are certainly the main attraction, the entire city is eco-conscious and immaculately laid out. In fact, Coconut Creek has won a slew of awards for its walkability, environmental sustainability, and positive economic environment. So while you may be visiting for a vacation, you just might decide it's a place worth living in.
Why is Coconut Creek considered the butterfly capital?
There's only one reason why Coconut Creek is commonly called the "butterfly capital of the world," but it's a doozy. Butterfly World is located on the eastern edge of town, inside Tradewinds Park. Spanning 10 acres, Butterfly World is the largest butterfly park on the planet (yes, it's even larger than "Butterfly Town, USA," in California), housing over 20,000 butterflies all year round. The park also houses an aviary for tropical birds and an interactive lorikeet exhibit where you can feed the birds by hand.
The park is the brainchild of Ronald Boender, who moved to Florida in 1968. After retiring as an electrical engineer, Boender started caring for butterflies and even started a commercial farm dedicated to the popular winged insects in 1984. After a visit to the London Butterfly House and having a meeting with its founder, Clive Farrell, Boender decided to open an even bigger attraction in Florida.
Butterfly World opened to the public in 1988, encompassing the butterfly farm, a botanical garden, and the butterfly aviary. Over the years, two more aviaries were added, enhancing the park's beauty and overall experience. As of this writing, the park is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Adults and children ages 3 to 11 will have to pay to get in, but kids under three are free. The last entry is at 4 p.m. every day.
What to do (besides watch butterflies) in Coconut Creek
If you want to see everything Butterfly World has to offer, you should plan to spend about two or three hours in the park. Of course, this will leave you with plenty of time to engage in other activities, but what else can you do in Coconut Creek when you're on vacation? First, you can explore the rest of Tradewinds Park, which encompasses 638 acres and includes a wide variety of activities. Here, you can fish, ride horses, visit a working farm, play disc golf, or ride a model steam train. With all of these options available, you could spend your entire day at Tradewinds and Butterfly World and not run out of things to do.
Another one of the main attractions is the Promenade at Coconut Creek. This artistic installation features shops, restaurants, and attractions and illustrates the city's commitment to sustainable economic development. Beyond its boutiques and chain retailers, the Promenade is also home to some unique eateries and pubs. These include World of Beer, which features brews from around the globe; the Naked Taco, a fabulous restaurant with live music and massive tacos; and Ethos Greek Bistro, which is perfect for a night on the town. And for those looking for less family-friendly entertainment, you can head down the street and try your luck at the Seminole Casino.