A Walkable, Artsy City Between Miami And Palm Beach Is Called Florida's 'Butterfly Capital'

If you're thinking of heading to Florida for vacation, you may assume that all the action is in the big cities like Orlando, Miami, or Tampa. However, the Sunshine State is full of unique hidden gems that are worth visiting, especially if you love nature. One such place is Coconut Creek, also known as the "butterfly capital of the world." Luckily, you don't have to be a butterfly enthusiast to get the most out of a trip to this city (although it might help).

Coconut Creek is situated almost exactly halfway between Miami to the south (home to Virginia Key Beach Park, one of Miami's most scenic beaches) and Palm Beach to the north (home to a fresh, artsy boutique hotel). Although it's surrounded by other cities like Pompano Beach and Boca Raton, it maintains an identity as its own separate, small town.

While butterflies are certainly the main attraction, the entire city is eco-conscious and immaculately laid out. In fact, Coconut Creek has won a slew of awards for its walkability, environmental sustainability, and positive economic environment. So while you may be visiting for a vacation, you just might decide it's a place worth living in.