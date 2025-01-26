Solo Female Travelers Praise This Hidden Gem In The Middle East As One Of The Safest Destinations

Safety concerns deter some travelers from wandering the vast deserts of the Arabian Peninsula. Worried about getting hurt, they avoid lounging in palm-fringed oases, exploring the earth's oldest cities, and seeing the architectural marvels of the Gulf mosques with their own eyes. The wonders of the Middle East have, for so long, been occluded by scary headlines. Given the fact that solo female travelers typically have to be much more conscious of their safety in new destinations than their male counterparts, it's understandable that many have skipped over this fascinating part of the world.

However, the Gulf nation of Oman is actually ranked as one of the safest countries on earth. Scoring a whopping zero on the 2024 Global Terrorism Index and reporting lower-than-average crime rates in the 2023 Organized Crime Index, the tourist-friendly Arabian Sea paradise poses minimal threat to travelers. Locals here leave their front doors unlocked, pickpocketing and petty theft are rarely heard of, and the Royal Oman Police take their duty to protect tourists very seriously.

Compared to many dangerous European destinations you should think twice before visiting and countries like the USA that rank in the top 20 most dangerous options for solo female travelers, Oman is a haven for safety-conscious solo female travelers, with frequenters of the r/femaletravels subreddit singing its praises. "I absolutely loved it! It's incredibly safe, so easy to be a woman traveling alone there," praised u/Ganesha_power, while others in the thread corroborated, saying, "I lived there and can say that it's extremely safe!" and "I've been twice and felt safe each time." From exploring regal mosques and stalwart fortresses to venturing into the vast sea of sand that swathes the Arabian Peninsula, you can get the quintessential Middle Eastern experience in this Gulf sanctuary.