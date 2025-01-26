Why Is There So Much Spam In Hawaii?

When you think of Hawaii, you might think of swimming with turtles, lounging on a beach with a mai tai, or surfing in warm, blue water. You may also think of eating Spam. Hawaii consumes more Spam than any other state in America, and the canned meat has truly become ingrained in the culture. You can find it in gas stations — Spam musubi is one of the most delicious reasons to stop at 7-Eleven in Hawaii. You can find it in luxury hotels, such as the Romer House Waikiki, a sophisticated, adults-only hotel in Honolulu, where the restaurant serves Spam on its breakfast sandwich. But how did this canned meat product, first made in the late 1930s in Minnesota, become a comfort food in Hawaiian culture? It has to do with World War II.

Spam was a part of the rations for American soldiers, and Hawaii was an important base during the war. "Wherever American troops went, Spam followed," said Robert Ku, author of "Dubious Gastronomy: The Cultural Politics of Eating Asian in the USA," according to Time.

And Spam stuck around in Hawaii, literally. Its long shelf life (it can last years) was one of the reasons that it gained a foothold in Hawaii. "There's a lot of limitations with Hawaii being so separate from the rest of the U.S. when it comes to food preservation," Scott Gamble, vice president of L.H. Gamble Company, which supplies Spam to Hawaii, explained to USA Today.